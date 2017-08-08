Monte Cristo Picture Only 45 minutes from La Canada.

After being family owned for the last 70 years, the Monte Cristo Mine is now being offered for sale. This historical gold mine dates back to the padres who mined the gold for the San Fernando Mission. It is even rumored that the famous bandido, Tibercio Vasquez had mined in the area close to the Monte Cristo.

Rumors of gold circulated as far back as the late 1700’s. A small gold rush hit the area of Mill Creek above Big Tujunga Canyon in the late 1800’s. Vast amounts of gold were said to exist in the Mill Creek area. One legend surrounds the Lost Padres Mine, which was supposed to be connected with mission San Fernando. Some speculate that the Lost Padres Mine would later become known as the Monte Cristo, the best producer of the Big Tujunga mines.

In it’s heyday, the Monte Cristo was one of the largest producing gold mines of the San Gabriel mountains.

Fred Carlisle brought it to full production in the years between 1923 to 1928. According to the California State Mining Bureau, a total yield of $70,000 was recovered from The Monte Cristo Mine in 1927. Old-timers, however insist the figure was more like $200,000. The property was acquired by the Walters' family (now Kerstein family) in the 1940's.

For the last 70 plus years, it has been a getaway for a Hollywood movie family to escape from the hectic life of Hollywood. Wood burning stoves, kerosene lamps and the sound of the quail in the distance were the order of the day. The family put a lot of love into The Monte Cristo and enjoyed many years of special times at a special place.

The old mine buildings and mill site are gone but the special place still remains. When you close the gate, the city is gone and the sounds of nature dominate. This secluded mountain getaway is completely self-contained with solar power, internet access, security system and a gravity fed spring that keeps the water tanks full. The property is 25.66 acres of private land and 17 mining claims that encompass 351 acres.

Your family and friends can now enjoy this private paradise only an hour’s drive from the city. Forget that the city exists and create your own reality at this special place. There are 3 self-contained RV’s and a cabin for everyone to stay. There is even a tractor, generators, tools and equipment to keep you busy with your projects.

The Angeles National Forest surrounding the Monte Cristo is now a National Monument. It does not allow any new mining claims to be filed but honors all existing mining claims and respects full private property rights for existing private property.

If interested, Call Bill Boyd, Selling Agent at 661-618-1610. http://themontecristomines.com/

