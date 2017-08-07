Priester Aviation Expands Service in Wisconsin

Citation Sovereign “This strategic decision is designed to support the increased growth of business and expansion of on-demand charter aircraft needs in Wisconsin,” said Andy Priester, president and CEO of Priester Aviation.

Priester Aviation, LLC, has expanded its private jet charter and aircraft management services in southern Wisconsin with the addition of a Wi-Fi enabled Citation Sovereign jet, offering increased options for business and leisure travel.

The Sovereign brings Priester’s global fleet to 65 managed aircraft, including three aircraft, which are based at Waukesha, Kenosha and General Mitchell International airports, and can easily be repositioned to other areas throughout the state.

“This strategic decision is designed to support the increased growth of business and expansion of on-demand charter aircraft needs in Wisconsin,” said Andy Priester, president and CEO of Priester Aviation. “Wisconsin cities continue to expand their reach on a national and international basis, and the need for customizable private aviation services grows with that reach.”

Priester’s Wisconsin-based aircraft include the Citation Sovereign and two Gulfstream GIVsp private jets. The Sovereign is a 9-passenger aircraft with coast-to-coast range, complimentary Wi-Fi, refreshment galley and club seating designed for business or leisure travelers. The Gulfstream GIVsp is a world renowned private jet, with seating capacity up to 16 passengers, flight attendant, Wi-Fi, and top cruising speeds in its class.

Clients can book charter flights through Priester’s on-demand service or through its Centerline program, which offers guaranteed availability, no ferry fees and simplified pricing for private travelers.

About Priester Aviation, LLC

Priester Aviation is among the world's most experienced global private aviation companies, specializing in aircraft management and private travel solutions. With over 70 years of experience, Priester Aviation is among the elite private aircraft operators that hold the highest safety accreditations including the ARGUS Platinum rating, Wyvern Wingman, IS-BAO Stage III and Air Charter Safety Foundation certifications.

