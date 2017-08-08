On Monday, August 14, The Henry Ford will host Pulitzer Prize-Winning historian and University of Michigan history professor, Heather Ann Thompson for a conversation on the 50th anniversary of the tumultuous summer of 1967 in Detroit. The event is in collaboration with The Detroit Historical Society in its significant community engagement project, “Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward.”

Facilitated by Pulitzer Prize-Winning journalist and radio host Stephen Henderson, the conversation will provide Professor Thompson’s perspective on the 1967 uprising and Detroit’s slow-motion economic collapse in the decades following. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation’s plaza, with a book signing immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Copies of her book, Whose Detroit? Politics, Labor, and Race in a Modern City will be available for purchase.

Heather Ann Thompson is a Pulitzer-Prize winning historian from Detroit, on faculty at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in the departments of Afro-American and African Studies, History and the Residential College. Her latest book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy has been profiled on television and radio programs across the country and has won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize in History. She is also the editor of Speaking Out: Activism and Protest in the 1960s and 1970s

Admission to the event is free for members. Non-member ticket prices include admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and up and $16.25 for youth 3-11. Children two and under are free. For more information, call (313) 982-6001 or visit http://www.thehenryford.org.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shaped America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information, please visit our website thehenryford.org.