We recognize that video remote interpreting technology provides patients with the opportunity to be more engaged in their healthcare. When patients are more engaged, they feel empowered and are more likely to respond to treatment."

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled medical interpreting company, today announced a partnership with Oneview Healthcare PLC (“Oneview”) (ASX:ONE) the Australian-listed Irish healthcare company, to leverage Oneview’s interactive patient care solution to provide immediate access to medically qualified interpreters through video remote interpreting (VRI) technology.

Oneview’s interactive patient care solution seamlessly integrates a hospital’s IT system onto one high-performance technology platform, combining clinical data from electronic medical records (EMR) with data from systems providing nurse call, alert management, building management and real-time location services to enable hospitals to improve patient engagement, clinical workflows and communication.

InDemand integrates with Oneview’s smart bedside solution, providing immediate access to a medically qualified interpreter at the touch of a button. Oneview’s intuitive user interface enhances the patient experience, empowers the care team and improves language access throughout the healthcare organization.

InDemand Interpreting connects healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs), across the care continuum. InDemand VRI technology enables clinicians to provide greater language access for LEP, Deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) patients, improving overall patient care for more than 800 healthcare organizations nationwide.

“We partnered with InDemand Interpreting, a thought leader in language access, to enable patients and providers to immediately connect with medically qualified interpreters through our innovative platform,” said Mark McCloskey, President and Founder, Oneview Healthcare. “We recognize that video remote interpreting technology provides patients with the opportunity to be more engaged in their healthcare. When patients are more engaged, they feel empowered and are more likely to respond to treatment and less likely to present for readmission, leading to better outcomes.”

“We applaud Oneview’s innovative spirit to include VRI as part of its platform to improve communications and patient experience,” said InDemand’s Chairman and CEO, Cecil Kost. “InDemand is excited about our partnership with Oneview as this is the first integration of VRI with a patient engagement system and is yet another example of how InDemand is enabling anytime, anywhere access to medical interpreting over video.”

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology, InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care at the push of a button. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare’s innovative patient engagement and clinical workflow solution seamlessly integrates a hospital’s IT systems onto one high-performance technology platform. It provides point-of-care access to those systems through a variety of end-user devices, including bedside terminal, TV, tablet and smart phone. Through its services and applications, which include treatment education for patients, entertainment and interactive patient care services, Oneview enables hospitals to optimize patient engagement, clinical outcomes and workflow efficiencies. Oneview is revolutionizing the patient experience helping providers to achieve quantifiable improvements across key performance areas such as improved HCAHPS ratings, reduced readmissions and improved clinical outcomes. Established in 2007, Oneview has offices in the U.S., Ireland, Australia and Asia. For more information on Oneview Healthcare, please visit http://www.oneviewhealthcare.com, or follow us on Twitter

@OneviewHC or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/oneviewhealthcare.