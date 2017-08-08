Thermo Fisher Scientific Improves Protein Research With Seven Steps

As part of the Protein and Cell Analysis Education Series Virtual Event, Thermo Fisher Scientific present the latest educational webinars and poster presentations on seven separate protein-related workflows or techniques: expression, isolation & purification, gel electrophoresis, western blotting, protein assays, mass spectrometry, and crosslinking & modification. During this event, participants will gain insights from industry experts on how to optimize protein research.

The 7 Steps of Protein virtual event offers both broad and in-depth content, designed to give the information and insights needed to empower protein research every step of the way. Attendees will receive firsthand knowledge of the latest technologies, as well as best practices for protein research application areas.

A panel of industry experts from the protein analysis team at Thermo Fisher will lead discussions and be available for live chat with participants. A full list of speakers, along with abstracts and bios can be viewed here. Participants will also have access to a wide selection of resources, such as technical handbooks, white papers, how-to-use product videos, and product selection guides.

LabRoots will host the live event on September 7, 2017, beginning at 6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. EDT. To learn more about the Protein and Cell Analysis Education Series, this event and the continuing education credits offered, or to simply register for free, click here.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $18 billion and more than 55,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.