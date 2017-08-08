Cybrary Hires Kathie Miley as Chief Operating Officer

Kathie Miley, COO, Cybrary Kathie’s experience, combined with her knowledge and reputation in the cyber security industry will be instrumental in taking Cybrary to the next level.

Cybrary, the world’s first and only free, open-source IT and cyber security online learning platform, today announced that Kathie Miley has been hired as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As the COO, Miley will help design and implement company business strategies, plans, and procedures, oversee daily operations of the company's sales and marketing efforts, assist company leadership in strategic ventures, and manage relationships with all business customers, partners, and vendors.

“Cybrary has experienced significant growth over the last two years and is positioned to enter an accelerated, high-growth phase,” said Ralph Sita, CEO and Co-Founder of Cybrary. “Kathie’s experience, combined with her knowledge and reputation in the cyber security industry will be instrumental in taking Cybrary to the next level and we’re excited to have her on board.”

Miley brings more than 20 years of leadership and sales experience to Cybrary. Before joining the company, Miley was the Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Engame and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Invincea, Inc. She also spent more than 12 years with Verizon Enterprise Solutions, where she served as Executive Director of Global Security Sales, providing the strategic vision to guide all aspects of sales delivery and pre-sales creation and innovation for the enterprise’s security services portfolio. A recognized name in cyber security, Miley also served on the Board of Directors for the national chapter of Information Systems Security Association and has her CSX Fundamentals and HIPAA Security and Privacy Expert certifications.

Since launching in 2015, Cybrary has trained more people on critical IT and cyber security concepts than any other provider. With more than 1,170,000 registered users from around the globe and thousands more joining daily, Cybrary is quickly expanding to fill the gap between open cyber security positions and experienced practitioners.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is a free and open-source IT and cyber security learning platform. Its ecosystem of people, companies, content, and technologies converge to create an ever-growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cyber security learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere. Visit http://www.cybrary.it to learn more.