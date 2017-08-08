"The use of this seal confirms that this activity has met HR Certification Institute's® (HRCI®) criteria for recertification credit pre-approval." Due to an overwhelming response at last month’s micro-learning webinar, we are hosting another on Wednesday, August 16th.

Prositions, Inc., a leading provider of training content, has been approved by HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) to offer recertification credit hours to HRCI credential holders in 2017. Their upcoming webinar, titled “6 Reasons Micro-Learning Will Make a Huge Impact in Your Organization” has been approved for 1 HRCI recertification credit hour.

“Due to an overwhelming response at last month’s micro-learning webinar, we are hosting another on Wednesday, August 16th from 10:00am to 11:00am CST,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “It is based on extensive research, observations, and best practices from clients using micro-learning in their organization. It is designed to provide valuable takeaways for trainers, HR professionals, and other interested participants to use in their own organization to create buy-in and adopt micro-learning for their own training initiatives.”

To help training and HR professionals harness the power of micro-learning, webinar attendees will receive many valuable resources, including:



PowerPoint templates to present the case for micro-learning in your organization (complete with talking points, presentation notes, and references)

ROI calculator for estimating potential savings and benefits

Free, 30-day trial to a micro-learning app with micro-video training content

“HRCI’s approval means that Prositions, Inc. has established a strong reputation for enhancing the lifelong learning of HR professionals and providing a professional development opportunity that meets the recertification needs of busy HR professionals worldwide,” said HRCI CEO Amy Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. Prositions, Inc. joins a world-class group of organizations in the HRCI community that are providing HR professionals with insights, emerging trends, and forward-thinking HR best practices and policies.”

In order to earn 1 HRCI recertification credit hour, please visit http://prositions.com/webinar-events/ to register for this limited-seat webinar.

About Prositions, Inc.

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrain, their new mobile-first application, contains thousands of micro-video and audio learning bites that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world’s leading “how-to” business libraries and best-selling authors, anywhere and at anytime. For more information about Prositions, visit http://www.prositions.com

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute™ (HRCI™), headquartered in the U.S., is the premier credentialing organization for the human resources profession. For 40 years, HRCI has set the standard for HR mastery and excellence around the globe. An independent nonprofit organization, HRCI is dedicated to advancing the HR profession by developing and administering best-in-class accredited certifications.