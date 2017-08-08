PresenceLearning We are committed to helping occupational therapists and therapy assistants further their professional growth so that they in turn can further support the students they serve.

PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, has recently been named an approved provider of continuing education by The American Occupational Therapy Association, Inc. (AOTA). As such, occupational therapists and therapy assistants who attend one of PresenceLearning’s free, live SPED Ahead webinars, and complete a post-webinar feedback survey, can receive AOTA continuing education units (CEUs).

“We are committed to helping occupational therapists and therapy assistants further their professional growth so that they in turn can further support the students they serve,” said Clay Whitehead, co-founder and CEO of PresenceLearning. “Our SPED Ahead webinars bring together changemakers and thought leaders who provide educators with timely information, best practices, and interventions that truly transform special education.”

AOTA’s Approved Provider Program (APP) is designed to promote the quality and relevance of continuing education (CE) activities offered to occupational therapy practitioners. Since its beginning in 2001, the program has grown to more than 250 Approved Providers and is recognized by 31 state licensure boards. To become an AOTA Approved Provider, PresenceLearning – and its SPED Ahead webinars – had to meet AOTA’s established guidelines and criteria.

SPED Ahead is dedicated to empowering school administrators and special education leaders to have open conversations about ideas and promising practices that will help students with special needs thrive. By providing a library of free special education resources and webinars, PresenceLearning seeks answers to tough questions in education and continues to push the search for effective leadership strategiesthat address the challenges for literacy skills, scholastic achievement, and peer relationships for students with special needs.

To learn more about AOTA and its APP, visit https://www.aota.org/Education-Careers/Continuing-Education.aspx. To learn more about PresenceLearning and its SPED Ahead webinars, including the upcoming Fall 2017 series, visit https://www.presencelearning.com/resources/sped-ahead-special-education-resources-webinars/.

