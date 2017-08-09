In an effort to help combat the recent rise of data and security breaches that have plagued Florida law firms, Member Benefits, the administrator of The Florida Bar Member Benefits Insurance Programs, is now providing members of The Florida Bar with a new Cyber Security program.

In regard to the new product offering, Member Benefits CEO Earl “Chip” Trefry Jr., CLU said, “We are very excited to be able to offer this new product to members of The Florida Bar. With more and more law firms becoming victims of data breaches, investing in your firm’s cyber security welfare has never been a smarter and a more timely need. We look forward to helping law firms throughout the state of Florida protect not just their own sensitive information but their client’s information as well.”

Details Of The Program

The new Cyber Security program being offered to members of The Florida Bar is comprised of three key parts: (1) an initial Data Breach Risk & Compliance Assessment Report, (2) an ongoing Regulatory Compliance Certification, and (3) an exclusive Cyber Liability Insurance program. Firms can choose to purchase one, two, or all three of the program features.

This new program is a natural fit for Member Benefits’ portfolio as they currently offer a wide-range of other insurance products to members of The Florida Bar.

For more information regarding the Cyber Security program available to members of The Florida Bar, or to request a quote, please visit http://www.floridabar.memberbenefits.com/cyber-security/.

About Member Benefits

Member Benefits is a full-service insurance brokerage and third-party administrator that focuses on technology-driven insurance exchanges and benefit programs. Member Benefits specializes in the design, marketing, and administration of programs for employer groups, associations, affinity groups, and franchises. Member Benefits operates in many states with locations in Jacksonville, Florida, and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.memberbenefits.com.