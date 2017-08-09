Zighra Appoints Hari Koduvely As Chief Data Scientist

August 9, 2017 – Zighra, the leading personalized identity defense platform, is announcing the hire of Hari Koduvely, PhD as their new Chief Data Scientist. He will be in charge of leading a team of data scientists and engineers to build the next generation of Zighra’s artificial intelligence-powered, adaptive authentication platform. Koduvely, who hails from Bangalore, India, has already begun the new position at Zighra’s headquarters in Ottawa.

Koduvely comes to Zighra with more than 15 years of experience in the data and analytics industries. Prior to joining the company, Koduvely served as the principal data scientist at Samsung Electronics, where he led the development of the user profile service for Samsung’s intelligent platform, Bixby. He also built the seller fraud detection system for Amazon’s Payments platform and has held positions at Infosys and Unilever. Koduvely also was involved in building the fraud detection system for the world’s largest biometric-based Unique Identity Platform, Aadhaar, launched by the Indian government.

“As Zighra continues to shape behavioral authentication technology, we want to bring in the best and the brightest to help us achieve that goal,” says Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra. “I couldn’t be more pleased with hiring Koduvely. His unique combination of deep experience in AI, mobile, payments fraud and cybersecurity offers unparalleled opportunities to expand our already best-in-class frictionless N-dimensional authentication platform.”

Koduvely received his Master’s in physics at the Indian Institute of Technology and later his PhD in theoretical statistical physics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. He also has post-doctoral experience from the Weizmann Institute (Israel) and the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is the author of “Learning Bayesian Models with R” for Pact Publishers UK.

“I am honored to be named Zighra’s Chief Data Scientist,” says Koduvely. “I’ve worked in machine learning for a long time, but I haven’t seen anything like Zighra’s technology. Their business is very innovative and there’s a lot to be done with behavioral authentication. I’d like to thank Deepak and everyone at Zighra. I’m looking forward to being a part of this journey,” he added.

