New Propper RevTac Pant: Update on a Classic

RevTac is available in men’s classic fit and women’s modern fit, both with the same great features and color selection. We wanted to create a pant that didn’t scream tactical, yet offered the functional features everyone who wears tactical pants is looking for.

How do you take the function and form of a bestselling pant and make it even better? Introducing RevTac, an updated take on Propper’s flagship Lightweight Tactical Pant.

“We wanted to create a pant that didn’t scream tactical, yet offered the functional features everyone who wears tactical pants is looking for,” said Joe Ruggeri, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Product Development. “Customers have been asking for a more streamlined look that didn’t sacrifice function, and we think RevTac delivers.”

Lightweight and durable, the new low profile RevTac comes in six colors of tough, yet comfortable 6.4 ounce 65/35 poly-cotton ripstop fabric – the same tried and true blend as the Lightweight Tactical Pant with Teflon™ soil and stain repellent – and features a streamlined appearance with rounded edges to look less tactical.

Low profile details include welt back pockets, two hip knife pockets, and rounded pocket flaps on the legs. For maximum function, ambidextrous pockets with internal dividers offer the space needed for mags, flashlights, and other essential gear. Comfort comes from a gusseted crotch and a slider waistband, while a hidden gripper strip keeps shirts tucked in to maintain a professional demeanor.

RevTac is available in men’s classic fit and women’s modern fit, both with the same great features and color selection.

Learn more at https://www.propper.com/revtac

About Propper

Propper is proudly celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.

For more information, press only:

David Workman

636-685-1062

davidw(at)propper(dot)com

For more information on Propper:

http://www.propper.com