SharePoint Saturday 2017 Announced in Detroit

SharePoint Saturday is returning to Detroit in 2017 and will be hosted by Total Solutions Inc. The event will take place on Saturday, December 2nd at the Wayne State University Student Center. SharePoint Saturday is a free one-day community event that gathers together information technology professionals and business leaders to network and learn from some of the premier SharePoint experts regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Detroit may be known as the city that put the world on wheels or the birthplace of Motown, but in the early morning of December 2nd, Detroit will host a new passion. This is a passion for learning about information technology tools that focus on improving collaboration and communication capabilities for businesses and organizations of all sizes.

In 2016, SharePoint Saturday Detroit was conducted on the campus of Wayne State University, and included over 300 participants and 20 speakers.

"The positive feedback and support surrounding last year's event was a great incentive for reinstating the conference as an annual occurrence. I couldn’t be happier with the success of SharePoint Saturday last year," said Matt Fleszar, CEO of Total Solutions. "We are looking forward to even better results this year, and in the years to come."

The speaker series will be similar to the 2016 event and will include both technology and business topics such as: SharePoint On-Premises, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Power BI, and discussions around Microsoft Best Practices, IT Governance, and Digital Transformation. The speaker list includes individuals from all backgrounds such as Microsoft professionals, MVPs, and local experts. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information on SharePoint Saturday, visit http://www.spsevents.org or Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sharepoint-saturday-detroit-2017-spsdetroit-tickets-35547489498

Total Solutions is an energetic and innovative SharePoint Consulting and Development firm based in Metro Detroit. With clients ranging from small local businesses to international Fortune 100 companies, Total Solutions’ goal is to maximize SharePoint investments and drive user adoption. Total Solutions offers a broad range of SharePoint services including: Portal Design and Development, Reporting and Dashboards, Migrations, Administration and Support, Workflow Development, and Custom Application Development.

For more information on Total Solutions, visit http://www.totalsol.com, e-mail sales(at)totalsol.com, or call 810.626.1316