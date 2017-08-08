AccentCare, Inc. and UCLA Health are creating a jointly owned home health services agency, AccentCare UCLA Health, to serve patients in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. The new agency is designed to provide a comprehensive continuum of care after patients have been discharged from the hospital to facilitate efficient provider network communication, improved safety and faster healing.

Under the agreement, UCLA Health will be responsible for clinical oversight of post-acute services provided by the new joint venture agency, while AccentCare will provide day-to-day operational management, including patient intake, staffing and home health services such as physical therapy, medical social work and skilled nursing.

“We are excited to begin this valuable partnership with UCLA Health’s award-winning team,” said Steve Rodgers, CEO, AccentCare. “Patients will benefit from the health system’s extended reach and our commitment to achieving comprehensive care and exceptional health outcomes.”

The formation of the new post-acute care agency aligns with the shared strategic vision of AccentCare and UCLA Health to develop innovative approaches to manage and deliver high-quality care across the healthcare continuum. The partnership will further extend AccentCare’s reach in California and is similar to partnerships that AccentCare has formed, or is pursuing, within its 11 states of operation.

“UCLA Health is committed to ensuring that our patients have access to a complete continuum of high-quality care, even after they leave our hospitals,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health, CEO of UCLA Hospital System, and Associate Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences. “This new service will help improve the overall patient experience as they transition home.

The new service will enhance UCLA Health’s ability to more efficiently improve patient outcomes by providing patients with post-acute services that link to their UCLA Health physicians, providing optimal clinical oversight. The partnership with AccentCare will also position UCLA Health to better serve diverse populations of patients with chronic diseases.

About AccentCare, Inc.

AccentCare, Inc. is a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has over 19,000 compassionate professionals in over 140 locations. The company operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington under regional brands including AccentCare, AccentCare Health Management Services, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, Sta-Home and Texas Home Health.

AccentCare’s mission is to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families. The agency is committed to improving the quality of living for more than 85,000 individuals each year.

About UCLA Health

UCLA Health includes four hospitals on two campuses — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA; and Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA — and more than 160 primary and specialty clinics throughout Southern California. UCLA Health is consistently ranked as one of the top five hospitals, and the best in the western United States, in the national rankings by U.S. News & World Report.