CloudRanger, the simple backup solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced that its Server Management Platform has been made available on the AWS Marketplace. As a SaaS Contracts seller, CloudRanger now offers its proprietary, automated scheduling and backup policies directly to AWS customers, with all services on one consolidated bill through AWS.

Launched in April 2017, SaaS Contracts on the AWS Marketplace allow customers to contract for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products directly through AWS on a monthly, one-, two- or three-year basis. Buyers use a shopping-cart-like experience to determine the size and duration for their contract. The newly-updated CloudRanger SaaS platform, now available through AWS Marketplace, offers a simple AWS cloud management system for scheduling critical, repetitive tasks such as data backup and server scheduling, and does so without the need for in-house coding – ultimately saving users both time and money, while providing enhanced data security.

“Often, when implementing a new software product, clients not only have to import their settings, they likely have to work with their billing department to setup with a new vendor and gain approval from higher-ups. With AWS Marketplace SaaS Contracts, customers can simply add CloudRanger to their existing AWS subscription,” said Dan Creviston, CloudRanger Chief Product Officer. “This ultimately allows customers to get started using CloudRanger more quickly, increasing their organization’s data security, and with less organizational hurdles.”

In addition to low barriers to launch, customers also have the extra peace of mind when performing backups in knowing that CloudRanger is endorsed by Amazon. In order to offer its platform on the AWS Marketplace, CloudRanger underwent thorough assessments to ensure its platform is in line with Amazon’s expectations for enterprise software to improve functionality and ease-of-use for AWS customers.

Along with its automated scheduling and backup policies, CloudRanger’s Server Management Platform also offers users multi-region backups for improved disaster recovery management and file-level recovery, enabling users to drill down to restore individual files.

To learn more, visit CloudRanger on the AWS Marketplace or http://www.cloudranger.com.



About CloudRanger

CloudRanger delivers cloud server management software for businesses, MSPs and enterprises. Its easy-to-use graphical interface offers users scheduling and backup policies to save time and money. An overall view of the entire server system gives users the most control over their cloud, while delivering enhanced disaster recovery management. CloudRanger is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner. Clients include HP, NASCAR and MetLife. To learn more, visit http://www.cloudranger.com.