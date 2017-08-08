Larry White Named President and COO of EBI

Larry White has been promoted to President & COO of EBI, one of the top ten employment screening providers in the country.

Employment Background Investigations, Inc., (EBI), announced today that Larry White has been named President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). White will report directly to Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Richard Kurland.

As President and COO, White will be responsible for the successful execution of EBI's long-term growth plan.

"Serving as EBI's COO and Chief Compliance Officer for the past three years White has streamlined operations, enhanced compliance and helped drive top line growth and market share. For more than three decades, White has had an amazing track record of strategic, operational and organizational accomplishments," said Kurland. "He has proven to be a successful, respected and trusted leader and brings to this position a natural talent for developing people and inspiring teams."

White is a thirty-five year veteran in the background screening and consumer reporting agency industry. His depth of knowledge, coupled with his experience leading transformative strategic initiatives, uniquely positions him to advance the company to Kurland's vision for sustainable growth while preserving its cultural integrity and reputation for world-class customer service.

Robert Capwell, EBI's Chief Knowledge Officer, adds, "White's unique ability and skill set to execute on Kurland's vision, strategy, cultural and long term initiatives has been impressive. The organization is excited for Larry and Rick as we continue to advance the Company's growth agenda."

"EBI is a special place where highly dedicated people perform at exceptional levels" said Scott Thelen, EBI's Chief Financial Officer. "White, or 'The Dude' as we call him, takes the team to even greater heights with his spirit, motivation and operational excellence. His in-depth knowledge of the financial aspects of the business helps strengthen the organization and creates a true partnership between operations, sales and finance."

"At EBI, we have a dedicated group of people committed to doing things the right way. My role is to create an environment where our team can excel and support happy clients. It is a true honor to have this responsibility," White says.

White received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and was recognized with the Wall Street Journal Award of Excellence for Economics Study.

About EBI

Founded in 1994, EBI is one of the largest background screening firms in the country and is the only company that has been named to HRO Today Magazine's Pre-Employment Screening Baker's Dozen List of top background screeners nine times. EBI specializes in the development, implementation and management of comprehensive and customized employment screening programs for more than 5,000 clients in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. EBI is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and holds ISO certifications for Information Security and Quality Management. For more information, visit http://www.ebiinc.com.

Contact:

Chris Fucci

VP of Marketing

410-486-0730 ext. 136

cfucci(at)ebiinc.com