ZUNESIS Taps 20 Year Microsoft Veteran

Johanna Schmidt has joined Zunesis to lead the Microsoft Practice, with an emphasis on Cloud Solutions and licensing. “We are thrilled to have Johanna leading our Microsoft Cloud strategy, sales and business at Zunesis,” stated Steve Shaffer, CEO of Zunesis. “We continue to make major investments in our Microsoft Practice and knowing that an experienced professional like Johanna is guiding the ship sure helps me sleep a lot better at night," shared Shaffer. In addition, Johanna will drive cohesion of Zunesis and the iWeSocial brand, a wholly owned subsidiary, that helps companies establish a social presence within a competitive marketplace.

Johanna comes with a wealth of knowledge with over twenty years of experience at Microsoft in a variety of organizational and software sales leadership roles. She was responsible for creating and launching the Microsoft Software Asset Management strategy for the US and later led the Small – Mid Market sales team for the Western United States. Johanna built her career on delivering outstanding business results and empowering members of her team to achieve and exceed sales objectives. At Microsoft, Johanna had people waiting for opportunities to join her team and be a part of her influential leadership. Her accolades include being a recipient of one of Microsoft’s most prestigious awards, “Worldwide Achiever of the Circle of Excellence Award” which she received twice.

“Johanna’s familiarity with the Microsoft organization and people, software licensing, Office365 and Azure will allow Zunesis to grow the Microsoft business even faster,” shared Shaffer.

“I am really excited to be a member of the Zunesis family. I joined Zunesis because of the quality of people here and their absolute commitment to serving customers. I also love their culture of teamwork and making the lives of their customers and community better. I am ready for an exciting and thrilling ride here at Zunesis,” stated Johanna Schmidt.

