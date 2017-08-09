ABA resources are still somewhat sparse, in North Carolina, despite the exponentially growing population in need of therapeutic autism services. I am thrilled to be able to provide a wider variety of high-quality options to families seeking ABA services

Autism Learning Partners (“ALP”), continues to demonstrate national leadership in the field of developmental disabilities by expanding services to North Carolina and opening its doors to families needing evidenced based interventions for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Established in 1988, Autism Learning Partners is a national provider of therapy to individuals with ASD headquartered in Glendale, CA , operates in 7 states and serves over 2,800 families throughout the United States. ALP is now serving the Greater Triangle Area, including Wake Co, Durham Co, Orange Co, Harnett, and Johnston. ALP fills the information and service gap in the field and leads one of the largest ASD platforms in the United States, serving as an ASD resource center for families needing services, assistance navigating the insurance system, or simply guiding families as they enter their journey with ASD.

Now operating in seven states, including California, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and North Carolina, ALP’s President and CEO Jeffrey P. Winter leads the expansion, bringing resources and empowering families with access to quality clinical services. Mr. Winter indicates, “We’re committed to making progress possible for the families in the Greater Triangle Area and are pleased to have the local office led by an expert and ASD advocate, Maddie Simpson, MS, BCBA who serves as the Associate Clinical Director.”

Maddie Simpson, MS, BCBA, is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with over 10 years of experience in the Special Needs field. Maddie began working with children with unique learning needs as a teaching assistant in 2005, earning a Master of Science degree in Human Services Management from McDaniel College, and has been enthusiastically working in the Behavior Analysis field since.

Maddie is “thrilled to spearhead access of Autism services in North Carolina. It’s an honor to be part of ALP, a well-structured organization, with firm clinical roots and an abundance of family resources, putting families first.” Maddie indicates, “ABA resources are still somewhat sparse, in North Carolina, despite the exponentially growing population in need of therapeutic autism services. I am thrilled to be able to provide a wider variety of high-quality options to families seeking ABA services.” The North Carolina Region will be overseen by the ALP East Coast Clinical Director, Rachael Schneider, MA, BCBA-LBA who leads the New York and North Carolina Region. ALP looks forward to making progress possible to families touched by ASD. Families seeking services or support can contact 855-295-3276 or visit http://www.AutismLearningPartners.com.

About Autism Learning Partners

Autism Learning Partners (ALP) is a full service provider specializing in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities and has been a national leader in the special needs field for close to 30 years. ALP’s broad thinking approach addresses the whole child by collaborating with families, school administrators, doctors, therapists, and specialists with the goal of working together to make progress possible. Headquartered in Glendale, CA, ALP employs over 250 Board Certified Analysts (“BCBAs”) and Master level supervisors, and has a total workforce of 1,600 direct service providers providing in-home and in-clinic ABA-based care across the country. ALP’s services include Applied Behavioral Analysis, speech, occupational, and physical therapies. Autism Learning Partners now offers treatment services in seven states, California, Colorado New Mexico, New York , North Carolina, Texas, Massachusetts.

Interested in partnering with Autism Learning Partners?

Contact Jeffrey Winter, CEO at jwinter(at)autismlearningpartners(dot)com or (818) 241-6780, or contact Dr. Gina Chang, Chief of Clinical Operations at gchang(at)autismlearningpartners(dot)com to discuss collaboration opportunities. For more information on Autism Learning Partners visit, http://www.autismlearningpartners.com.