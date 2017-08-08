Our LiquidBiopsy test allows for real-time monitoring of PD-L1 status on surviving circulating tumor cell clones to more accurately describe the present biologic state.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. a leader in liquid biopsy technology for cancer research and personalized medicine, today announced the launch of its second generation PD-L1 expression test. The new blood test offers improved analytic performance over the company’s first generation PD-L1 test, enabling highly sensitive and specific profiling and monitoring of PD-L1 expression on lung cancer cells recovered from a simple blood draw.

PD-L1 has been detected to some degree in 50 to 90 percent of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC)✝, making it an important biomarker in immuno-oncology treatment decisions for lung cancer patients. Several checkpoint inhibitor drugs such as Keytruda, Tecentriq, and Opdivo have been recently approved by the FDA for patients expressing PD-L1 on tumor cells as research shows significant clinical benefit.

“PD-L1 is part of an adaptive dynamic pathway which can readily change as cancer progresses. Relying solely on the original PD-L1 status of a primary tumor specimen or biopsy may preclude patients who might otherwise benefit now for immunotherapy,” commented Paul Y. Song, MD, Cynvenio’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our LiquidBiopsy test allows for real-time monitoring of PD-L1 status on surviving circulating tumor cell clones to more accurately describe the present biologic state. This should allow for more precise patient selection and better outcomes with PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy which has shown great promise in lung cancer.”

“This new PD-L1 test analyzes actual tumor cells and cannot be performed using cell-free or ctDNA,” said Paul Dempsey, PhD, Cynvenio’s Chief Science Officer. “Cynvenio’s automated LiquidBiopsy platform makes this test possible, delivering high quality tumor cells from whole blood for downstream analysis.”

Cynvenio is offering the new PD-L1 test from its CLIA/CAP laboratory in California with a 3-7 day turn-around time. The test is also available to all Cynvenio customers running its LiquidBiopsy platform and workflow. Clinicians or scientists interested in ordering the test can visit http://www.clearidmonitoring.com or http://www.liquidbiopsy.com.

