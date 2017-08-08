PointSource, an industry leading digital transformation services firm, was awarded the Best E-Commerce Platform & Carts in the third annual Digiday Signal Awards​. The Digiday Signal Awards are presented by Digiday, and recognize the technology platforms that are bringing efficiency, effectiveness and creativity to the media and marketing processes for brands, agencies and publishers.

PointSource, a Globant company, is a full service digital transformation firm that designs and develops creative digital solutions that drive real business impact for companies in the insurance, supply chain, retail and healthcare industries. By bringing business, marketing and technology departments together, PointSource helps their clients solve complex problems through digital strategies that are collaborative and innovative, providing value for both internal stakeholders and end users.

In order to achieve Soccer.com’s goal of a complete user experience, PointSource implemented a series of collaborative co-design and co-development (Co-De*) sessions focused on sprint deliverables. These sessions created an environment of early input and established an informed project team by drawing on the combined talents of of strategists, analysts, visual and user experience designers, content authors, architects, business analysts, developers and product owners. The end result was a modernized Soccer.com that delivers a personalized content-driven experience for each soccer enthusiast.

“The Digiday Signal Awards are known for excellence and we’re honored to receive the award for Best E-Commerce Platform & Carts for our work with Soccer.com,” said Stephanie Trunzo, COO and Chief Digital Officer at PointSource. “This industry recognition validates the success of our integrated Co-De* approach to digital transformation.” Barry Pellas, CTO at PointSource, added, “The ongoing collaboration between our talented team and Soccer.com’s stakeholders enabled us to create a site that aligned the goals of their brand with the needs of their customers creating a content-driven and community-inspired commerce experience .”

"This year's group of Digiday Signal Awards winners represent the very best of a vital part of our industry - marketing and advertising technology providers,” says Digiday Media CEO Nick Friese. “The third annual Signal Awards are proud to recognize these companies for their innovative solutions and their contribution to the advancement of our industry as a whole."

The judging panel is comprised of marketing and advertising tech experts, including Matt David, head of communications and marketing, Tinder; Yuyu Fang, director, programmatic buying unit, Mindshare; Veronika Luik, programmatic group planning director, Neo@Ogilvy; and Maegan Moore, media manager, Sony Corporation of America.

PointSource will be honored at the Digiday Awards gala in November 2017 in New York City. There, they will be recognized alongside the rest of the 2017 Digiday Awards winners. The complete list of award recipients can be found here​.

