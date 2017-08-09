Inlanta Expands to Texas, Welcomes Tim Cranston

Tim Cranston Inlanta Mortgage Regional Vice President of Business Development, David Williams, said, “We are excited to have Tim as part of the Inlanta team as we continue to expand our footprint in Texas.

Tim Cranston is a seasoned mortgage lending professional with over 30 years of experience. He has held a variety of positions in the mortgage industry. He began his career as a loan originator and achieved his company’s President’s Club level recognition. From there, Cranston advanced to hold a variety of positions in middle and senior management, often being awarded recognition for top performance.

Inlanta Mortgage Regional Vice President of Business Development, David Williams, said, “We are excited to have Tim as part of the Inlanta team as we continue to expand our footprint in Texas. We are confident that his years of experience in the mortgage industry will prove to be an asset for us as we continue to grow as a company.”

Cranston said, “I look forward to being part of Inlanta and helping them expand in the great state of Texas.”

Tim Cranston can be contacted at 469-444-3755 or timcranston(at)inlanta(dot)com. The Lewisville office is located at 405 State Highway 121, Suite A250, Lewisville, TX 75067

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to over 40 branches in 20 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage’s mission is to be the home financing partner that you trust to serve your family, friends, and community. Their team of dedicated mortgage professionals is committed to delivering an exceptional experience using honest and ethical lending practices.

Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional.

Inlanta Mortgage continually seeks branch managers and loan officers who want to grow their business. To learn about growth opportunities, please contact David Williams (Colorado and Texas) at davidwilliams(at)inlanta(dot)com or 303-947-1960; Brian Jensen (Midwest) at brianjensen(at)inlanta(dot)com or 630-927-0380; or Kevin Laffey (Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa) at kevinlaffey(at)inlanta(dot)com or 913-645-4647. To learn about opportunities in other locations, visit http://www.inlantapartners.com, call 262-439-4260, or email partners(at)inlanta(dot)com.

Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. NMLS #1016. Tim Cranston, NMLS #1636286.