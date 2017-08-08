YouScript will be available to all independent PACE organizations utilizing Grane Rx’s PACE pharmacy solutions. This technology solution will offer another layer of protection to help prevent adverse drug events and avoidable hospitalizations among PACE participants. This, in turn, can also result in cost savings for the PACE centers themselves.

YouScript and Grane Rx announce today an agreement to deliver precision prescribing support to PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) organizations.

Adverse drug events (ADEs) are a leading cause of avoidable hospitalization among the senior population. Each year, these events claim more than 100,000 lives and cause more than 700,000 emergency department visits. The vast majority of ADEs are caused by medications prescribed according to best practice guidelines.[1]

That’s because traditional prescribing best practices don’t take into account the different ways that individual participants react to medications. Enter Grane Rx’s Medication Insights™, powered by YouScript.

Utilizing a proprietary Risk Analysis dashboard, prescribers are alerted in real-time as to which participants are most vulnerable to significant medication-related problems. Potential issues are identified within the software, and providers are able to view and select alternative medications both within the drug class and for a specific therapeutic indication.

“The FDA has stated in drug development guidance that drug-gene interactions are as significant as drug-drug interactions,” said Kristine Ashcraft, Chief Executive Officer at YouScript. “I applaud Grane Rx for taking the lead to integrate this key information into medication management for our most vulnerable seniors.”

Recent studies[2] in the home health environment showed that using YouScript can save approximately $4,382 per patient over a 60-day period, in addition to reducing hospitalizations and readmission rates by 52 percent and 42 percent respectively. For a PACE organization that have 250 participants, this patented technology could generate a significant amount of savings just based upon the results of the study.

“Polypharmacy is a major challenge for PACE organizations and their participants, with multiple medications often prescribed to treat multiple comorbid conditions,” said Bob Rowland, Chief Operating Officer at Grane Rx. “Grane Rx offers innovative packaging and literacy tools designed to simplify medication regimens for participants and make it easier for them to follow.

“This technology solution will offer another layer of protection to help prevent adverse drug events and avoidable hospitalizations among PACE participants. This, in turn, can also result in cost savings for the PACE centers themselves.”

YouScript will be available to all independent PACE organizations utilizing Grane Rx’s PACE pharmacy solutions. To learn how Medication Insights can benefit your PACE center, visit http://www.MedicationInsights.com to sign up for a free analysis.

About Grane Rx

For nearly 20 years, Grane Rx has been a leader in pharmacy solutions and services for post-acute care, supporting PACE organizations and Skilled Nursing Facilities across the United States. Grane Rx offers pharmacy solutions in multiple states. Our PACE pharmacy solutions include innovative packaging, EasyRead Pharmacy labels, and LearnRx literacy tools available in 22 different languages, which are designed to improve medication adherence while expanding efficiencies and lowering costs—revolutionizing pharmacy services. Medication Insights represents the latest tool available to help limit adverse drug events and associated avoidable hospitalizations, thus improving the quality care we provide patients.

For more information, visit http://www.GraneRx.com.

About YouScript

Based on fifteen years of technology development that makes precision prescribing possible, Seattle-based YouScript was founded in 2016 after incubating the technology for over a decade at leading pharmacogenetic testing lab. The YouScript clinical decision support tool is the only medication management system available that assesses the cumulative effect of a patient drug regimen and unique pharmacogenomic results. Based on over 14,000 curated references and product inserts, YouScript uses comprehensive predictive analytics to interpret and provide an at-a-glance summary of the complex web of genetics, medications, over-the-counters, herbals, and other factors impacting drug safety and response; identifying at risk patients for testing and offering ranked alternatives with reduced interaction risk whenever an adverse interaction risk is found.

For more information, visit http://www.youscript.com.