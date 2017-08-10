Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. Welcomes New Branch in Colorado

Inlanta Mortgage Regional Vice President David Williams said, “We are excited to have Patrick and Mark as part of the Inlanta Team as we continue to expand our footprint in Colorado.

Patrick Donlon is a Mortgage Loan and Executive Sales Manager with 30 years of experience in the industry. He has shared his expertise to personally assist thousands of families to become successful homeowners. He has an extensive background assisting homeowners and future homeowners with improved customer satisfaction and a genuine care for his clients. Donlon said, “There are two reasons I still do loans today; the first is the extreme satisfaction I receive of having new homebuyers and refinance clients thanking me for assisting them with something they thought would not happen, and the second is to stay at the front lines like all of our loan officers who do this daily. Keeps me connected to what goes on day to day to help make this entire process for loan officers and clients an easy, stress-free transaction.”

Mark Hutchinson comes to Inlanta Mortgage with over 25 years of experience in the mortgage business. Prior to joining Inlanta Mortgage, Mark served most recently as Regional Director at Peoples Home Equity and held similar positions in the past with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and GE Money Bank. Mark maintains active involvement in several community service organizations and has served on the board of directors for NAHREP Denver. Mark attended California State University - Los Angeles where he majored in real estate and finance. He is married and has five children.

Inlanta Mortgage Regional Vice President David Williams said, “We are excited to have Patrick and Mark as part of the Inlanta Team as we continue to expand our footprint in Colorado. Their years of experience in the mortgage industry will be a huge asset for us in our growth plans.”

The new Colorado branch is located at 6000 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Ste. 115, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. Patrick Donlon can be reached at 303-726-3002 or patrickdonlon@inlanta.com, and Mark Hutchinson can be reached at 720-308-8689 or Hutch(at)inlanta(dot)com. Jaime Wanzeck is a Mortgage Advisor for Donlon and Hutchinson whose office is located at 6020 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Ste. #100, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. Jaime can be reached at 303-483-2362 or jaimewanzeck(at)inlanta(dot)com.

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to over 40 branches in 20 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage’s mission is to be the home financing partner that you trust to serve your family, friends, and community. Their team of dedicated mortgage professionals is committed to delivering an exceptional experience using honest and ethical lending practices.

Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional.

Inlanta Mortgage continually seeks branch managers and loan officers who want to grow their business. To learn about growth opportunities, please contact David Williams (Colorado and Texas) at davidwilliams(at)inlanta(dot)com or 303-947-1960; Brian Jensen (Midwest) at brianjensen(at)inlanta(dot)com or 630-927-0380; or Kevin Laffey (Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa) at kevinlaffey(at)inlanta(dot)com or 913-645-4647. To learn about opportunities in other locations, visit http://www.inlantapartners.com, call 262-439-4260, or email partners(at)inlanta(dot)com.

Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. NMLS #1016. Patrick Donlon, NMLS #785311, Mark Hutchinson, NMLS #899458, Jaime Wanzeck NMLS #1485680.