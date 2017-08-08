Dispensed beverage maker JoeFroyo announced today it will launch the first-ever ready-to-drink (RTD) functional coffee with caffeine, probiotics and protein at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo as part of the New Product Showcase, Aug. 27–29, booth 1729. The drink is high pressure processed, has no preservatives and is lactose and gluten free. The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, named to the 2017 list of Top 100 Events in Southern California by BizBash Magazine, is the premier three-day event in Los Angeles for restaurant and foodservice professionals.

JoeFroyo Founder and CEO Zach Miller said, “We’re extremely excited to have first mover advantage here. JoeFroyo is totally new because it has high levels of protein sourced from premium yogurt with zero lactose. Some other drinks in the space also have 100% natural ingredients, natural energy, the same probiotic profile—but no other drink has the protein. That’s why our launch hashtag is #GetToKnowJoe. No one’s had anything like it.”

The drink is made with 100% Arabica coffee grown on sustainable boutique farms. It has no soy, trans fats or processed sugars, and it is sweetened with 100% certified organic agave. It has six live and active probiotic cultures.

JoeFroyo has sold in dispensed form since 2015, and it was named Nation’s Restaurant News Top Trend that year. Miller said, “Not only has JoeFroyo been served in venues all over the country for two years, we’ve been out taste testing it at sporting and other events that whole time. That’s why we’re so optimistic about the RTD launch. People love everything about it.”

Miller said the product development team included sports nutrition experts and athletes. “We wanted JoeFroyo to have the ideal balance of caffeine, probiotics and protein. That way, it could be a recovery or pre -workout drink, morning coffee and healthy, delicious anytime treat, all in one.”

Product Availability

JoeFroyo is currently sold as a self-service or back-bar drink that can be dispensed using the company’s own machine, or several other ways. The dispensed version ROI is 50–60 percent.

The ready-to-drink latte flavor will be available for sampling at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo next month. Miller said he expects bottled orders to begin shipping in three flavors—Latte, Espresso and Mocha—in the first quarter of 2018.

Miller said, “JoeFroyo’s versatility sets it apart, too, because it’s incredibly convenient for resellers. It’s the exact same drink no matter how you use it.” The company refers to the product’s versatility as the “triple threat” because it can be served three ways:



Bottled - RTD

Over ice - using a reseller’s existing ice machine or directly from the bulk jug

Frozen blended via self-service or behind the counter - using a reseller’s existing blender or JoeFroyo’s custom machine

About the Expo

The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo is at the Los Angeles Convention Center next month. More than 8,000 industry professionals and 500 vendors are expected to attend.

About JoeFroyo

JoeFroyo is committed to creating healthy, delicious, natural, multi-beneficial and functional beverages that help people find and seize life’s opportunities. JoeFroyo functional coffee is sold throughout the United States. Go to http://www.JoeFroyo.com for more information and a schedule of events.