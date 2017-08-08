Rigaku Simultix 15 simultaneous wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation today has introduced the newest version of their renowned multi-channel simultaneous wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometer system, the Simultix 15 high-throughput WDXRF spectrometer.

For over 40 years, the Rigaku Simultix simultaneous WDXRF spectrometer system has been a widely used elemental analytical tool for process control in industries that require high throughput and precision, such as steel and cement. The new Simultix 15 system was developed to meet changing needs and customer requirements across a range of industrial applications, offering significantly improved performance, functionality, and usability.

In contrast to the more commonplace sequential WDXRF instrumentation, where elements are measured in succession, simultaneous WDXRF expedites the measurement process by analyzing multiple fixed elemental channels concurrently. The Simultix 15 analyzer has a standard 30 fixed channel configuration that can be optionally upgraded to 40 channels. With multiple discrete and optimized elemental channels and 4 kW of X-ray tube power, the Simultix 15 spectrometer delivers exceptional analytical speed and sensitivity.

Each Simultix 15 spectrometer is customizable for specific applications with a set of discrete, optimized fixed channels for the elements of interest. All channels measure simultaneously – with no moving parts and without time delay, making simultaneous WDXRF an optimal solution in terms of time-to-result, precision, reliability, cost-per-analysis and instrument longevity.

For high-throughput applications where automation is a fundamental requirement, the Simultix 15 system can be fitted with a 48-position Automatic Sample Changer (ASC). It can also be equipped with a scanning goniometer for analysis of other elements, as well as an X-ray diffraction (XRD) channel for phase analysis, providing added flexibility.

Among the new features, unique to the Simultix 15 system, are the new “RX85” synthetic multi-layer crystal (producing approximately 30% greater intensity than existing multi-layers for Be-Kα and B-Kα), an available XRD channel for quantitative analysis by XRD, and improved software featuring a quantitative analysis flow-bar popular with users of Rigaku ZSX software.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

