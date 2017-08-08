DesignBetter.Co is the new education portal from InVision Many design leaders struggle to understand how to best scale, structure, and optimize those teams. These books represent a landmark look at how the top design leaders are tackling these challenges.

The inner workings of design teams at iconic companies such as Airbnb, Netflix, and Google have long been shrouded in mystery. But three new books published by InVision, the world’s leading design collaboration platform, aim to change that.

Compiled from hundreds of hours of interviews with dozens of design leaders, the books are a first-of-its-kind look under the hood at the cutting-edge practices and tools used by the world’s leading design teams. And they’re being published entirely for free on InVision’s new education portal, DesignBetter.Co.

The books are co-authored by design icon Aarron Walter, author of Designing for Emotion, and Stanford University lecturer Eli Woolery. Together Walter and Woolery head up the education team at InVision.

Some notable figures interviewed for the books include:



Stanley Wood, design director at Spotify

Julie Zhou, VP of product design at Facebook

Alex Schleifer, head of design at Airbnb

Andy Law, design manager at Netflix

John Maeda, global head of design at Automattic

Mike Davidson, former VP of design at Twitter

Irene Au, former UX lead at Google

and more

“Over the past decade, nearly every organization has grown their design and product teams as more businesses pursue a strategy of digital transformation,” Walter said. “But many design leaders struggle to understand how to best scale, structure, and optimize those teams. These books represent a landmark look at how the top design leaders are tackling these challenges inside our favorite companies.”

The first three books available on DesignBetter.Co include The Principles of Product Design; Design Thinking Handbook; and Design Leadership Handbook. Each book explores a different challenge around digital transformation, from how to improve collaboration across teams, to how to groom designers for leadership positions.

In addition to the books, DesignBetter.Co is also the home of a new podcast of the same name, and a new program of workshops for businesses looking to bring design education to their teams.

While paperback editions of the books are planned for release later this year, they will also be indefinitely accessible to anyone for free on the DesignBetter.Co website, where they are presented in a rich media format–interspersed with videos, audio interviews, custom illustrations and more. Walter says the inspiration for the new format was simple–to design a better book.

“There are a lot of things we can't do in a traditional book format that we can do in digital,” Walter says. “Each book is crosscut with audio and video interviews with experts and luminaries. That's important so readers can recognize that the concepts being discussed aren't just theory, but are being practiced on a daily basis by some of the most inspiring companies on the planet.”

Walter says that he hopes making the content free will encourage teams to have their own internal conversations about how they approach digital transformation, and that the results of those conversations have the potential to benefit everyone.

“We want to help as many companies as possible transform through design,” Walter says. “Everyone benefits from great digital experiences.”