The Offices of the Yvette Clermont Team of Inlanta Mortgage Have Moved

Yvette Clermont

The Lakewood Ranch branch is now located at 9015 Town Center Parkway, Unit 110, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. No changes in staff.

The Green Bay branch is now located at 1039 West Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303. No changes in staff.

The branch manager, Yvette Clermont, can be reached by phone at 941-201-5847 and by email at yvetteclermont(at)inlanta(dot)com.

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to over 40 branches in 20 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage’s mission is to be the home financing partner that you trust to serve your family, friends, and community. Their team of dedicated mortgage professionals is committed to delivering an exceptional experience using honest and ethical lending practices.

Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional.

Inlanta Mortgage continually seeks branch managers and loan officers who want to grow their business. To learn about growth opportunities, please contact David Williams (Colorado and Texas) at davidwilliams(at)inlanta(dot)com or 303-947-1960; Brian Jensen (Midwest) at brianjensen(at)inlanta(dot)com or 630-927-0380; or Kevin Laffey (Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa) at kevinlaffey(at)inlanta(dot)com or 913-645-4647. To learn about opportunities in other locations, visit http://www.inlantapartners.com, call 262-439-4260, or email partners(at)inlanta(dot)com.

Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. NMLS #1016; Yvette Clermont, NMLS #248437