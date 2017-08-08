Habitat Build Day with Milgard Windows “A big thank-you to our long-time supporters from Milgard for spending time with us,” said Sami Head, Habitat Community Engagement Coordinator. “We love any ‘window’ of opportunity to work with them.”

Employees at Milgard Windows & Doors donated their time to Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity by participating in their annual Build Day, preparing homes for low-income families to move in.

The Milgard team spent a Saturday working together at The Woods at Golden Given, which is Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity's largest neighborhood to date. Homes in this community are sold by Habitat to partner families who do “sweat-equity” hours working alongside volunteers to help build their home and those of their neighbors. Milgard volunteers installed window screens, laid bathroom tiles, hung doors and added trim. They also worked outside on laying sod, weeding and digging fence post holes.

“My son and I had a great day taking part of this amazing project of building a home,” said Jennifer Reed, Recruiting & Talent Management for Milgard. “The staff who trained us to do the work were patient and did a great job of showing us what to do. We learned how to lay tile like a professional! I enjoyed seeing my son develop confidence in learning new skills as well as being part of the community.”

Milgard has provided sponsorships and participated in Habitat Build Day projects since 2012. Milgard® Style Line® Series vinyl windows were used at The Woods at Golden Given due to their ENERGY STAR certification, durability and low maintenance requirements.

“A big thank-you to our long-time supporters from Milgard for spending time with us,” said Sami Head, Habitat Community Engagement Coordinator. “We love any ‘window’ of opportunity to work with them.”

(Pictured: Tim Large, Jeanne Large, Cheryl Jones, Zachary Reed, Jennifer Reed, Dave Hall, Kevin Vilhauer)

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized as Builders Choice for vinyl and fiberglass windows in the Western United States, in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard is the highest online rated window and patio door brand, as measured by the 2016 NRS consumer sentiment study conducted by MetrixLab and commissioned by Masco. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.

About Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that works with low-income families in Pierce County to build and own simple, decent, affordable homes. Partnering with a variety of corporate, community, and faith-based organizations, as well as numerous individual volunteers, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity develops affordable communities of both rehabbed and new construction housing.

