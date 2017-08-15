Why pay for a single bureau report when you can have the supplier provide our multi-bureau report for free, saving you money and getting the total picture on that supplier?

Business Credit Reports Inc., the only company uniquely licensed to blend information from Experian, Dun & Bradstreet and Equifax instantly online, has announced a new program that enables companies, non-profits, government agencies, hospitals and educational institutions to access Supplier Risk Reports on their vendors at no cost to them.

Utilizing a new line of multi-bureau Supplier Risk Reports powered by information from Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and other sources, the program provides a secure website to which companies can refer potential new and existing suppliers. The supplier pulls, pays for and shares their credit / supplier report and the secured platform delivers a copy of the report to both the supplier and referring company, insuring that the report has not been altered in any way.

“Retailers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, schools and others count on their suppliers to deliver the goods and services that drive their business and keep their operations running smoothly,” said Pam Ogden, BCR’s Founder and President. “This powerful new program will help them objectively evaluate companies for supply chain management and procurement while saving money on report fees. BCR’s Supplier Risk Reports include financial stability and viability information from all three major credit bureaus in one report. Why pay for a single bureau report when you can have the supplier provide our multi-bureau report for free, saving you money on reports and getting the total picture on that supplier?”

BCR’s Supplier Risk Reports contain supplier risk scores, payment history, collections, public record, judgment, tax liens, bankruptcy, company information with corporate linkage, DUNS Number, financial statements on publicly traded companies, fraud flags, and a Google Maps link to put eyes on that business. BCR provides reports instantly online on companies in the U.S., Canada and International. Twelve months of monitoring is included on U.S. and Canadian companies.

This program enables great synergy between suppliers and their customers because suppliers benefit as well. By pulling its own report, the supplier gains insights into how the credit bureaus and others view the company at a cost that is significantly less than if they were to pull a report from each credit bureau separately. They also receive monitoring of their business’ credit report for 12 months.

About Business Credit Reports, Inc. - Business Credit Reports is the largest independent provider of credit information on businesses in the USA, Canada and international and is uniquely licensed to offer Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, Graydon, Creditreform and Ansonia information. Reports are delivered instantly online with one login and one invoice via BCR’s cloud-based report gateway. Offering a proprietary suite of blended multi-bureau reports with robust analytics, scores and relevant recommendations, BCR offers pay-as-you-go monthly billing with no minimums, no annual fees and no contracts required. Since 1989, over 10,000 users have relied on BCR as a trusted and innovative leader in business credit. BCR is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business.

