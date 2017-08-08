We believe that we have once again proven that our approach to data virtualization is the most complete in the visionaries quadrant as is evident from our furthest placement in the visionaries quadrant for the completeness of vision

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, is excited to announce that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Denodo once again as a visionary in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. According to Gartner, “By 2018, organizations with data virtualization capabilities will spend 40% less on building and managing data integration processes for connecting distributed data assets.” (Predicts 2017: Data Distribution and Complexity Drive Information Infrastructure Modernization).

The complete and complimentary Magic Quadrant report, published on August 3rd, is available at https://goo.gl/KHhffe.

As technology trends around enterprise data architecture is going through major shifts, Data virtualization is gaining broad recognition as an agile method of data integration for organizations that want to move away from traditional data integration methods such as ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load).

Data virtualization is a virtual data fabric that in near real-time combines disparate data from a variety of sources including traditional enterprise systems, big data sources, cloud, streaming, social media and many different types of data into complete, connected information and then presents that information to business users through applications and reporting solutions. Data virtualization has become a critical component of enterprise data architecture across industries including technology, telecommunication, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, retail and many more. Denodo Platform’s seamless connectivity with major streaming, big data, and cloud data sources as well as partnerships with AWS Redshift and interoperability with Docker technology are some of the reasons for its strong momentum during 2016-2017.

“We believe that we have once again proven that our approach to data virtualization is the most complete in the visionaries quadrant as is evident from our furthest placement in the visionaries quadrant for the completeness of vision,” said Ravi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. “We also believe that the addition of in-memory massively parallel processing capability to the Denodo Platform, support for streaming data including Kafka, Apache Storm, and Spark Streaming, and the availability of Denodo Platform on AWS and Azure marketplaces is destined to propel our company to the forefront of data integration in the near future.”

A 30-day free trial of the Denodo Platform is available on the AWS marketplace.

Check out Gartner Peer Insights to learn what Denodo customers across industries have to say about Denodo Platform’s capabilities and the quality of customer service.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, and cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.