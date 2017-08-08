WriteLab announces partnership with Student Brands. Our recent partnership with Student Brands means millions of students from around the world now have access to AI-assisted feedback on their writing.

WriteLab, a leading AI education technology startup, announced a partnership with Student Brands, a diverse student solutions platform focused on studying, writing, and research tools. This unique integration will assist students in mastering the writing process and work to close critical writing proficiency gaps.

“Our recent partnership with Student Brands means millions of students from around the world now have access to AI-assisted feedback on their writing. Together we are helping students improve their writing and thinking skills so they’re successful in communicating both inside and outside of the classroom. WriteLab’s technology is also crucial in helping Student Brands’ content management system, the Content Brain, provide solutions to writers who need answers and insights to key questions while working on their drafts,” said WriteLab CEO Matthew Ramirez.

3.5 million students in the United States, and another 25 million students across the world, will gain the following benefits from this partnership:

· AI-assisted feedback on their writing that goes beyond grammar with insights on concision, clarity, and logic.

· Critical understanding of how to make stronger, clearer, and precise points.

· Complete control over their writing process (motivating students to produce many drafts before sharing their work with teachers).

· Increased confidence in their ability to communicate both at school and in the workplace.

This partnership will enable students to becomes more effective communicators in the 21st century. It will also allow teachers to focus on essential elements of their curriculum to help all learners improve their writing and thinking skills.

About WriteLab: WriteLab brings together Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence, and English Language Instruction. Student writing is analyzed in seconds with WriteLab’s Comment and Scoring engines—giving students feedback and suggestions on how to revise and polish their draft.

About Student Brands: Headquartered in Los Angeles, Student Brands is an education technology company that operates multiple direct-to-student businesses focused on Study Tools, Writing Help, and Literary Research. Student Brands currently manages 20+ websites and mobile apps in 10+ countries. Students Brands was acquired by Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. in 2017, and operates as a standalone subsidiary.