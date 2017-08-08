TPx Taps Shane Gossert as Channel Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region

Shane Gossert named Channel Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region for TPx “In the coming months, Shane will be joined by an ever-increasing TPx national account manager team as we grow in Chicago, Philadelphia, D.C. and Atlanta, to name a few markets. Stay tuned – there’s much more to come.”

TPx Communications, the nation’s premier managed services carrier, has hired industry veteran Shane Gossert as channel manager – Mid-Atlantic Region. The appointment is the latest in a series of moves to accelerate the company’s channel sales development and expansion nationwide.

Prior to joining TPx, Gossert was director of channel sales at CallTower and a channel manager for MegaPath, where he was responsible for the support and growth of agent and value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships. He brings deep industry experience and a proven track record of working with channel partners to build out new markets and grow revenue.

“We’re delighted to have Shane join TPx as we accelerate TPx’s national expansion,” said Jim Delis, recently named TPx’s senior vice president, national channel development, who is leading the company’s national channel expansion. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about the D.C. marketplace and a deep, proven understanding of how to nourish, support and empower channel partners so they can bring their customers the solutions they need.

“In the coming months, Shane will be joined by an ever-increasing TPx national account manager team as we grow in Chicago, Philadelphia, D.C. and Atlanta, to name a few markets. Stay tuned – there’s much more to come.”

Gossert will leverage his existing partner relationships to recruit partners and quickly build a strong TPx presence in the Mid-Atlantic region. His mandate is to work side-by-side with the Channel on technology selection, solution design and customer service. TPx resources and partnership will ensure that they have the tools and support that will propel their business growth as customers increasingly migrate to cloud-based solutions and managed services.

“After discussing the opportunity with several key partners and getting their buy-in, it was clear that joining TPx was a great path for me,” said Gossert. “TPx is channel focused and offers a very strong UCaaS and managed services portfolio that I’m certain will resonate with partners and their clients in the region. I couldn’t be more pleased to join the TPx team and I’m looking forward to contributing to their aggressive expansion nationwide.”

About TPx Communications

TPx Communications is a new kind of managed services provider – the premier national managed services carrier. Formed from the merger of TelePacific and DSCI, TPx is redefining the way enterprises grow, compete and communicate. TPx’s Unified Communications, Managed IT services, continuity and connectivity solutions all work together to “reach a higher state of connectedness” – with customers, employees, clients, suppliers, locations, applications and more. We can provide guaranteed performance wherever there’s a broadband connection, erasing the limitations of geography, incumbent providers and capital expenditure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with major locations across the country, TPx has delivered 15 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth, driven by a DNA of obsessive customer service and word-of-mouth referral. For more information, go to http://www.tpx.com.