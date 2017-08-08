When multiple languages are spoken in the workplace, text translation may be the most reliable form of communication. Manufacturing, hospitality, and agriculture industries are especially diverse workplaces that often include 25 or more different languages and dialects.

In an increasingly globalized world, organization-wide adoption of dynamic, integrative translation technology is mission-critical. The newest addition to Beekeeper’s rapidly growing feature lineup, inline translation, brings next-level connectivity to diverse non-desk workforces. Available on both web and mobile versions of their award-winning digital workplace application, inline translation allows Beekeeper users to translate any post or comment into their preferred language with a simple click. The new feature supports 30 languages including Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Italian, and Arabic.

Manufacturing, hospitality, and agriculture industries are especially diverse workplaces that often include 25 or more different languages and dialects. Beekeeper built inline translation into the platform to increase universal comprehension of internal messaging, as well as optimize overall translation costs. The highly anticipated feature will help teams elevate diversity standards, run their businesses with greater agility, and better manage globally dispersed workforces. Beekeeper CTO Flavio Pfaffhauser stresses that in addition to developing a more inclusive, connected culture, inline translation will yield immense company growth.

“Our clients have noticed a significant improvement in daily operations and employee engagement by connecting non-desk workers to the entire organization through our communication platform. Inline translation is the next evolution of the application. It is an imperative tool for building an inclusive workplace, granting the essential internal visibility employees need to thrive, grow, and culturally integrate.” Pfaffhauser says, “This feature seamlessly integrates within Beekeeper, designed to minimize the employee learning curve and reduce admin overhead.”

As a tool specifically designed to thrive in dispersed, fast-paced non-desk work environments, Beekeeper translation is primed to support a complex mosaic of language and culture. To learn more about the feature functions and benefits of inline translation, visit http://www.beekeeper.io.

