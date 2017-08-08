For the first time since its founding in 1991, Wing Zone®, the fast casual restaurant uniting Flavorholics around the world with its signature flavored wings and burgers, announced a global brand refresh to further its mission of creating a fun, relatable dining atmosphere offering guests the best chicken wings in the universe. Core elements of the updated Wing Zone brand include Bigger Tenders, Better Boneless, Jumbo Wings, a modernized menu, stronger alignment between domestic and international locations, as well as a revamped guest promise: “We promise your meal will be right, if not, we will replace it with no questions asked.”

“When we founded Wing Zone in our fraternity house in the early 90’s, our brand was full of energy and fresh ideas,” said CEO Matt Friedman, who co-founded Wing Zone with Adam Scott, Wing Zone’s CFO. “We want to bring our identity back to its roots and better align with our customer base, which is young and entrepreneurial – just like we were when we tossed our first wings in the frat house. To us, that means creating a cheeky, laid back brand persona, as well as offering the best of the best product available – which is why we’re switching to Bigger Tenders, Better Boneless, Jumbo Wings.”

Wing Zone is all about fun and flavor. That’s why the brand is revamping its tone to better relate to its fans with a clever, expressive community of Flavorholics across the country and the world. The Wing Zone community includes not only current college students and active military but also young professionals who crave Wing Zone and the nostalgia of their college days.

Additionally, the brand will be using a more premium chicken supplier in order to ensure meatier wings, bigger tenders and a tastier product. Wing Zone will continue to carry its popular chicken sandwich, angus burger and 14 craveable flavors that the brand is well known for.

“We felt that it was important to invest in switching to a top supplier that will give us the best chicken on the market,” said Friedman. “We are incredibly proud of our famous flavors that fans keep coming back for, so we want to also make sure we’re giving customers a truly premium product.”

The rebranding efforts come shortly after Wing Zone announced a massive expansion into the Philippines. The expansion will be led by Philippine-based Viva Food Group, who has signed on to open 50 new Wing Zone locations over the next 10 years. Today, the brand boasts more than 100 units open or in development across the U.S., Panama, Singapore, Malaysia and beyond. The revamped Wing Zone brand standards will bridge the gap between domestic and international restaurants, creating a similar look and feel and offering a consistent menu with Bigger Tenders, Better Boneless, Jumbo Wings in every location around the world.

Wing Zone also continues to push aggressive expansion plans in the U.S., including recent openings in Illinois, Texas and California. Wing Zone believes its customers have been the reason behind each franchisee’s success, and as the brand continues through 2017 with even bigger flavors, they are also searching for passionate franchisees to expand the fresh, forward-thinking restaurant into the Southeast U.S.

“Wing Zone has always been serious about delivering great tastes and an unforgettable experience, and this rebrand is just the beginning of where we’re going,” said Friedman. “Not only have we repositioned ourselves to better connect with franchisees and customers, but we’ve created a concept that is friendly and relatable worldwide. We’re going big – literally – and we’re definitely not going home.”

ABOUT WING ZONE

Wing Zone was founded in 1991 at the University of Florida by Matt Friedman and Adam Scott, who dubbed themselves Flavorholics because of their love of great wings and amazing flavors. The Wing Zone franchise was born in their fraternity house kitchen, and the concept quickly flourished through delivery to their fellow college students. After opening several more Wing Zone locations in college markets across the country, Scott and Friedman began offering franchises in 2000. Wing Zone now has nearly 100 locations open across the U.S. and a strong international presence, including Panama, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Malabo, Singapore and Guatemala. For more information about Wing Zone visit http://www.wingzone.com.