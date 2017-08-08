NGEN, LLC named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

NGEN, LLC is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named NGEN to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

2017 marks NGEN’s 25th year in business as a leading Information Technology services company. According to NGEN’s owner, Terry Speigner, “NGEN is not satisfied until our customers tell us that we make them feel like they are our only customer.” Whether providing helpdesk support, network engineering, Cloud or cybersecurity services, NGEN works with businesses to carefully define their technology needs and offer affordable, proactive solutions that reduce costs, minimize operational risks, and increase productivity.

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

