Trusted IT Group, a Microsoft Gold Project and Portfolio Management Partner, announces their acquisition of the Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) practice from the Florida based company Offsiteteam. The acquisition aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcement of the four solution focus areas:

1. Modern Workplace

2. Data and Artificial Intelligence

3. Apps and Infrastructure

4. Business Apps

Trusted IT Group will now provide services across all Microsoft Cloud Project Management solutions for Businesses of all sizes. Trusted IT Group also introduces into the market Project Management 365™: The complete Microsoft 365 Project Management Solution offering that is fully aligned with modern Digital Cloud Transformation strategy.

As the Project Management community is rapidly changing, the need for a complete and collaborative technology story is in demand more than ever before. “Acquiring the VSTS expertise expands our Agile service offerings to the Project Management Community,” says Managing Partner and Owner of Trusted IT Group, Alexander Rodov. “By including VSTS in our Project Management 365™ solution offering, we enable organizations to take advantage of Microsoft technology satisfying the variety of Project Management methodologies like Agile (Scrum, Kanban, XP), PMI PMBOK®, etc.”

In addition to VSTS, Project Management 365™ includes traditional Microsoft Project Management tools such as Project Online, Outlook, Excel, SharePoint, Power BI, Azure, Flow, Teams, Planner, Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation and PowerApps. The current service offerings for Project Management 365™ keep the Enterprise and Small to Medium Businesses in mind by including Custom Solutions to Configuration Wizards and Managed Services. “We’re very excited to grow our partnership with Microsoft as we align with the newly announced solution focus areas,” says VP of Sales and Marketing of Trusted IT Group, Daniel Norkin. “As the Project Management profession evolves, Trusted IT Group is positioned to ensure Project Management success by providing innovative solutions across the entire Microsoft stack.”

About Trusted IT Group

Trusted IT Group is a Gold Microsoft PPM Partner comprised of thought leaders in Project and Portfolio Management that provide innovative cloud and on-premise Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions. Led by Microsoft Project MVPs with decades of experience; Trusted IT Group’s consultants utilize industry leading best practices to increase collaboration, minimize risks and ensure the alignment of all strategic objectives. In that regard, the firm believes that reinforcing the grounds for tools, people and processes is paramount to PMO success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Daniel Norkin

973-998-1046

daniel.norkin(at)trusteditgroup(dot)com