Piranha Tank Names DiliVer its Official Due Diligence Partner

Piranha Branding, LLC, the producer of Piranha Tank® Live (http://www.piranhatank.com), has named DiliVer LLC of Annapolis, Maryland (http://www.diliver.com) the official due diligence partner of Piranha Tank. As part of this new business relationship, Piranha Branding will invest in DiliVer's current funding round. DiliVer will perform all preliminary and confirmatory due diligence work on behalf of Piranha Tank using the MAST™ Enterprise Performance Scorecard software. The Scorecard will assess the investment readiness of all Piranha Tank applicants and Entrepreneur-Contestants.

Gore Bolton, founder and CEO of Piranha Branding, said, "We are pleased to add DiliVer as a Piranha Tank strategic partner. We are confident in DiliVer's disruptive market positioning and growth potential in the FinTech software space. Using DiliVer's Scorecard will enable Piranha Tank to review applicants more efficiently and accurately, which will support Piranha Tank's rapid growth in new geographic markets."

"We are very excited about our new relationship with Piranha Tank." said Neil Kleinberg, founder and CEO of DiliVer. "We believe that this team will be a catalyst for Piranha Tank to become an investment anchor for early-stage companies in the innovation economy. DiliVer pitched on the Piranha Tank stage in Baltimore in December 2016. Although we did not accept the deal we were offered by the Piranha Investors, we were really impressed with the Piranha Tank experience. We stayed engaged, and that led to this agreement."

About Piranha Tank:

Piranha Tank is a live event with a local audience that brings together successful Piranha Investors seeking investment deals and entrepreneurs with great ideas seeking investment. Piranha Tank is changing how angel investing is done and demystifying the process for entrepreneurs. For us, its about responsible investing and local business growth built on the Piranha Bottom Line: Profits for People and the Planet -- true sustainability.

About DiliVer:

DiliVer is a venture-funded financial technology (FinTech) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) software company with specialized due diligence solutions that yield better combined entity outcomes based on advanced analytics for enterprise performance and growth potential. DiliVer's industry-specific, data-driven scorecard applications drive a new due diligence paradigm that improves the quality and reduces the risk of M&A transactions for strategic/financial buyers, all growth stages of sellers, and their intermediaries, when forming new combined entities.