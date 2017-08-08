Pieology Pizzeria Brings Complimentary Pizza to Clovis, California

Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, announces the Grand Opening of its newest location at 870 Herndon Ave. in Clovis, CA.

Join the local Clovis community as it officially welcomes Pieology to the neighborhood on Thursday, August 10. To celebrate its newest location, Pieology is offering free pizza to the first one hundred guests, and $5 pizzas all day long for members of the restaurant’s Pie Life e-club. For an extra slice of fun, guests can also enjoy games, prizes, balloon artists and special appearances from local radio personalities at B95 and 102.7 The Wolf. Guests can expect delicious handmade personal pizzas crafted with only the freshest ingredients and signature sauces. Boasting a variety of menu options as well as the ability to create your own personalized pie, Pieology delivers limitless pizza combinations, all of which are stone oven fired in six minutes or less.*

The fast-casual pizza restaurant is excited to bring its newest location to Clovis as it continues to grow its community of Pieology lovers. What began here in California as a promise to deliver creative and delicious personally-inspired pizzas has grown into a nationwide family of restaurants that is excited to bring that same quality experience to the Clovis community.

Award-winning Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted pizzas since 2011, growing from a simple idea to bring creativity back to pizza that now encompasses over 100 stores across the nation. In addition to Pieology’s original thin crust and new PieRise* thick crust pizzas, guests can make custom salads and enjoy beer and wine options. Even dairy-free diners can rejoice, as this location will offer Daiya Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. With all of these delicious offerings available for dine-in, carry out, and online ordering options, Pieology truly offers something for everyone.

In addition to serving up delicious pizza, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves. Prior to the Grand Opening, Pieology Clovis hosted a fundraising event where over $1,300 was donated to the CenCal Cosmos Soccer Club.

Pieology Clovis will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Guests can stay up to date on the latest offerings and get special access to deals like the free and $5 pizzas at the Grand Opening by joining Pie Life, Pieology’s community of friends and flavor pioneers. To learn more about Pieology, visit http://www.pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*PieRise may take slightly longer depending on location

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in six minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.