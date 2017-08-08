There are some backpacks that can solve maybe one or two of these issues, but no one product on the market can solve all these issues. That's why the TRAVELA Backpack is the best.

TRAVELA, the revolutionary new long term travel backpack from Heart Product Design Company, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.

Traveling can be a pain as anyone who’s ever taken a long trip can attest to. Situations often arise that are difficult to deal with on the go while trying to make it to a destination safe and comfortably.

"We love to travel. No matter if it’s a short trip, long trip, or even international trips which can be really enjoyable!” says founder and CEO Lijia Lei. “But during these trips we run into many embarrassing situations and painful experiences; occupied seats, painful and cramped legs, smelly clothes after a whole day trip, batteries running out of charge, and plugs that don’t work in different countries- that’s why we created the TRAVELA backpack which solves all these problems and more.”

Travel will never again be the same thanks to the TRAVELA backpack which makes long distance and international travel a joy with over 30+ features designed especially the traveler in mind. The backpack solves all the tough and sticky issues a traveler might run into and is more powerful than meets the initial eye thanks to the abundance of features which can seemingly solve just about anything.

The TRAVELA backpack includes a multitude of pockets that make storage of everything from phones, passports, pens, umbrellas tickets and more incredibly easy. A charging pocket ensures batteries are always full while a bit in foldable chair means the traveler always has a place to seat even in busy or crowded spaces. An included travel pillow, eye mask, and noise-cancelling earbuds keep travelers comfortable and able to rest easy so no time needs to be wasted resting once the destination has arrived. The Multi-Country Adapter fits over 150+ country’s plugs to charge a laptop and other devices.

Included hangers and laundry bags means users can settle in comfortably at their hotel or place of stay. The TRAVELA Bag also comes with a foot rest pad which means a traveler's leg pain can be relieved on the go. All these features and more make TRAVELA backpack the ultimate solution for long term travel.

“We know all these travel issues exist as do travelers worldwide,” adds Lei. “There are some backpacks that can solve maybe one or two of these issues, but no one product on the market can solve all these issues. That's why the TRAVELA Backpack is the best.”

The TRAVELA Backpack is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/travela-the-best-long-travel-backpack/x/11409173#/

About Heart Product Design Company

Heart Product Design Company creates consumer related products with a full heart . The company’s products bring customers long term value while making their lives easier. Heart Product Design utilizes crowdfunding campaigns on crowdfunding platforms to raise money while valuing backers and delivering on promises.

For more information on Heart Product Design Company please visit http://heartpd.com