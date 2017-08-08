San Antonio Woman Named Grand Prize Winner of 2017 IsaBody Challenge

Grand Prize Winner & Runner Up

During a special ceremony yesterday at the Isagenix Global Celebration 2017 event in Las Vegas, Helen Costa-Giles of San Antonio was named the grand prize winner of the 2017 IsaBody Challenge®. The IsaBody Challenge and the annual Global Celebration event are both hosted by Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company providing sustainable nutrition and lifestyle solutions.

Helen, 38, was one of 15 finalists and one of more than 35,000 individuals from the U.S. and Canada to complete this year’s IsaBody Challenge. Her personal transformation story, which included completing five IsaBody Challenges, releasing 90 pounds, and gaining an impressive amount of lean muscle, was the top choice by a panel of Isagenix judges.

“Winning the grand prize is a huge honor, especially when you consider all the amazing transformation stories the judges had to choose from,” said Helen. “A lot of hard work, determination and ‘excuse dropping’ has gone into getting where I am today, and being recognized in front of my peers definitely makes my personal transformation and journey rewarding. Most importantly, this now means I have a bigger platform to help inspire others and share the impact Isagenix has had on my life. It just took one person to believe in me before I did.”

As the 2017 IsaBody Challenge Grand Prize Winner, Helen receives a $25,000 prize as well as an all-expenses-paid vacation to Costa Rica in honor of her IsaBody Challenge achievements. At the same ceremony, Jim King of Kingston, New York, was named IsaBody Challenge Runner-Up and receives a $10,000 prize, along with a trip to Costa Rica with all the other contest finalists.

“This is a big moment for our IsaBody Challenge winners, but it is also a huge moment for us. We are so pleased to have Helen and Jim represent Isagenix as this year’s IsaBody™ Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Up, respectively,” said Jim Coover, Isagenix co-founder and chief executive officer. “With more than 35,000 completions this year, it is an amazing accomplishment to be an IsaBody Challenge Finalist. Being chosen as the top two from this tremendous group of 15 speaks volumes about the hard work Helen and Jim have undertaken to successfully bring about positive changes in their lives. They are an inspiration to all of us.”

To learn more about Helen’s grand prize-winning transformation, you can read her finalist profile at Isafyi.Com/From-Overweight-Mom-To-Spartan-Beast-And-Isabody-Challenge-Finalist/ and her recent profile in “People Bodies Online” people.com/bodies/mom-of-two-90-lb-weight-loss-weightlifting/. For more details about Jim’s journey, go to isafyi.com/IsaBody+2017+Runner+Up.

