Qorus, a leading provider of Microsoft-based pitch, proposal and RFP solutions, will be showcasing its popular legal marketing and business development solution at at the Microsoft booth ILTACON 2017.

The Microsoft partner developed this solution with help from premier law firm, Kramer Levin. At the time, the firm's marketing team was manually updating bios, experience and practice service descriptions across the firm’s website, deal matter and RFP content. The firm also wanted an easier way to collaborate on pitches, which required formatting by the firm’s in-house graphics team, who often worked extra hours to get through their heavy workload.

Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Jennifer Manton explains, “We were looking for a solution that was intuitive and easy to use, and that could integrate with our current and future website CMS. After a while, we realized that what we wanted did not yet exist, so we started looking for a vendor that would be willing to work with us to create something new. Qorus came highly recommended, and we began working with them in 2014 to build a next-generation content and pitch solution for the legal industry.”

Kramer Levin and Qorus worked intensively on the solution for a period of six months. The firm’s marketing and business development team played a big role in shaping the solution. As a result, Qorus and Kramer Levin have developed one of the most intuitive legal marketing solutions on the market – designed by legal marketers, for legal marketers.

SIGNIFICANT TIME SAVINGS

“As a result of implementing this solution, we have calculated that we spend almost 30% less time creating and managing content. We simply make sure that the content stored in the website CMS is up to date, and Qorus ensures that all related content is automatically updated everywhere else. This has also helped us increase pitch output by about 25%,” says Manton.

“The Word and PowerPoint templating features mean that our designers now spend half as much time formatting content as they used to, which has cut the hours of overtime they log. Even the attorneys have commented on how quick our turn-around times have become, and clients have noticed improvements in terms of quality and consistency.”

Learn more by downloading the case study: https://pages.qorusdocs.com/case-study-kramer-levin

When it comes to content overload, legal marketing and business development teams often suffer the most. There are hundreds of attorney bios, practice area overviews and experience summaries that need to be managed across websites, pitch decks and RFP responses.

Our pitch and experience management solution connects all your experience and marketing content with up-to-date prospect information, enabling you to instantly create accurate, personalized business development content.

Qorus helps organizations create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches, and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity. Our award-winning Customer Success team ensures our customers across all industries get the most value from our software.

We have offices in Seattle, London and Cape Town.

Learn more at http://www.qorusdocs.com/pitch-and-experience-management-solutions

