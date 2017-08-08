Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo We're excited to see the Minneapolis/St. Paul community embrace the concept of having our own natural hair event. We're even more excited for this opportunity to help women and brands come together to celebrate our natural hair and beauty.

The first annual Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo is set to take over the Ramada Plaza Minneapolis, August 13. Presented by local beauty brands Hair Hunny and Fro Real No Lye, more than one thousand natural hair enthusiasts and beauty aficionados are expected to gather for the state’s largest natural hair and beauty symposium.

Attendees are invited to celebrate all “Texture of the Twin Cities” while immersing themselves in the day-long experience featuring educational hair, beauty and wellness workshops, live demonstrations by industry experts and a network of local and national beauty brands and vendors. The event will also feature a special runway showcase celebrating natural textures while highlighting a mix of fierce fashions from local designers.

Confirmed speakers include Hype Hair magazine's digital editor Stephenetta (isis) Harmon, natural hair stylist/educator Tendai, The Hair Whisperer and natural hair blogger Jasmine (JaiCURLS) Jefferson along with performances by former American Idol contestant Dahlia Jones and spoken word artist Simba Ali.

“The Twin Cities' natural hair community has been underrepresented for so many years,” said Tephanie Delaney, co-founder of the expo and creator of natural hair care brand Hair Hunny. “I’m excited to see the Minneapolis/St. Paul community embrace the concept of having our own natural hair event. I’m even more excited for this opportunity to help women and brands come together to celebrate our natural hair and beauty.”

While focused on natural hair, the founders encourage women of all hair types --whether straight, natural, loc’d or cropped — to celebrate their own personal beauty and style at the event.

The Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo takes place Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 11am to 5pm at the Ramada Plaza, located at 1330 Industrial Blvd NE in Minneapolis, MN.

Advanced tickets are $10. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit mnnaturalhairexpo.com.

About Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo

Presented by Hair Hunny and Fro Real No Lye, the Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo’s mission is to provide women of color in the Twin Cities with a comprehensive and unique networking outlet, as well as exposure to local and global area businesses that provide products and services for women. Kicking off in August 2017, the first annual event is a celebration of natural hair textures and beauty while promoting "sisterhood and solidarity” in the Twin Cities.