Sea Oaks Community announces opening of new Sales and Rental Center

Sea Oaks, a private, gated community of over 600 homes on the beautiful Barrier Island of Vero Beach, Florida is pleased to announce the opening of the Sea Oaks Real Estate Sales and Rental Center, managed by Dale Sorensen, Sr., Broker. The alignment of the two organizations will allow Sea Oaks to be able to better serve those homeowners and prospective owners wishing to buy, sell or rent their homes as well as to more effectively market their unique community to a wider national and international audience than previously. The community celebrated the soft opening on July 4 with a wine and cheese reception. The Sales and Rental Center is located at 1235 Winding Oaks Circle East. Summer hours for the center will be Tuesday-Sunday, 10AM -5PM.

In announcing the opening, Tom Lynn, Sea Oaks Board President, said "Sea Oaks studied the market thoroughly and decided a community such as ours would be greatly enhanced in numerous ways through an affiliation with an established real estate company. We believe we have chosen the most active and professional group in the surrounding area in Dale Sorensen Real Estate and are very excited about and enthusiastic for our new affiliation This relationship, which is structured to benefit all homeowners over time, will serve to promote the brand of Sea Oaks as both a unique and highly desirable community."

Dale Sorensen Real Estate General Manager, Dale Sorensen, Jr. was excited about the new Center. “We here at DSRE are thrilled to align ourselves with the Sea Oaks brand and market the community of Sea Oaks with our proven and effective marketing strategies and resources. Sea Oaks is a beautiful community that epitomizes the tennis, beach and luxury lifestyle here on the East Coast of Florida. We’re really looking forward to this relationship with the community. DSRE has been brought on board to enhance, market, brand, and expose the community to as many qualified buyers as possible. While we cannot predict what the real estate market will do, we certainly know this proactive marketing approach, and added exposure for the Sea Oaks community is the most effective approach to increasing demand while protecting and enhancing current property values"

Working closely in formulating the initial plans for Sea Oaks Real Estate is Pamela Dawson, General Manager, who will continue to act as the day-to-day link with the Sorensen personnel. "We need to effectively and efficiently market our lovely community and this relationship will greatly help to accomplish that,” Ms. Dawson said.

“The Sorensen staff and sales agents are both professional and forward-thinking in their approach to sales and rentals. " The Sales and Rental Center will be managed by DSRE Broker Associate Sam Robbins. On-site sales staff will include DSRE Realtor Rodger Schlage.

The 600 plus homes of Sea Oaks contain a variety of architectural styles in more than a dozen oak tree-lined neighborhoods, ranging from beautiful oceanfront condominiums to river villas along the Indian River Lagoon, smaller tennis villas to larger 3 and 4-bedroom single family homes. In addition to the stunning poolside setting at the Beach Club, there are a total of 12 other neighborhood pools scattered throughout the community.

Founded in 1984, Sea Oaks, a member-owned community, stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River Lagoon and its amenities include a beautifully and recently-renovated beach club facility, three separate dining facilities ranging from the casual oceanfront gazebo dining to the more formal designer-acclaimed Palm Room, a full 16 court world class tennis program, a modern fitness center, a community center and a 48-slip marina. Sea Oaks has long attracted a membership which is best described as having a greater appreciation for physical fitness, natural surroundings, good health and maintaining a friendly and casual social life. For more information regarding sales and rentals at Sea Oaks, contact Sam Robbins at 772.492.5300. Visit them on-line at http://www.seaoaksbeachandtennis.com.

About Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc.

Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc., established in 1978, is dedicated to providing the highest quality of real estate services to both buyers and sellers. Recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in the markets they serve, the award winning, family owned and managed company has earned exclusive affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate and the Board of Regents, and a highly-established presence in London, UK, through Mayfair International Realty. Through the use of their global network, innovative marketing strategies, social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc. provides tailored marketing exposure for their client’s properties. Dale Sorensen Real Estate with six locations in Florida, reported sales totaling more than $640 million in 2016. Visit Dale Sorensen Real Estate on the web at http://www.SorensenRealEstate.com.