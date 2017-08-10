“Once you’re in the Cloud and upgraded, the customer can enjoy all of the benefits of EmeraldCube’s best in class products and JDE managed services, while staying current for life.” - Todd Chromzak, Partner, EmeraldCube

EmeraldCube Solutions, a provider of business solutions for Oracle’s JD Edwards technology users and Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced today their participation in the upcoming JD Edwards INFOCUS conference to be held in Denver, CO, August 14 – August 16, 2017. INFOCUS is a deep-dive technology conference for the JD Edwards community. EmeraldCube is a sponsor of the event, as well as an exhibitor and presenter of nine educational sessions.

At the conference, EmeraldCube will be launching JD Edwards as a Service. This new offering lets JD Edwards customers move to a managed cloud architecture, upgrade to 9.2, and eliminate painful upgrades, all in one service. It leverages EmeraldCloud, powered by Amazon Web Services, as well as their best-in-class tools EmeraldPrism, FraudPatrol, and EnCrypto to keep JDE systems healthy and secure. “Our JD Edwards as a Service offering makes IT organizations much nimbler and allows responsive decision-making. It eliminates the need to calculate hardware investment recoup costs and planning related to in-house server staff support,” said Todd Chromzak, Partner, EmeraldCube Solutions. “Once you’re in the Cloud and upgraded, the customer can enjoy all of the benefits of EmeraldCube’s best in class products and JDE managed services, while staying current for life.”

The smaller, more intimate setting of INFOCUS allows for attendees to share knowledge with peers who experience similar challenges, while networking within a JDE focused community. “INFOCUS continues to be an important event for EmeraldCube. It brings together a very focused group of JD Edwards users and customers, many of which are looking to expand their knowledge of JDE EnterpriseOne and the solutions which we provide,” said Chromzak. “This year we are very excited to be launching new products while continuing to provide personal demos of EmeraldPrism (CNC Monitoring and Alerting) and EmeraldVision (SaaS based Business Intelligence) solutions.”

Throughout the conference, EmeraldCube will be participating in the exhibitor showcase, Booth #626. They will also be hosting nine educational sessions and joining a number of the special interest group events. For a full schedule, please visit http://www.emeraldcube.com.

