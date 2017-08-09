HotelPlanner.com Co-founder and CIO Named 40 Under 40 Honoree

It’s very rewarding to see a quality publication take the time to recognize leaders that put so much into their craft that are building the future of South Florida businesses.

HotelPlanner.com Co-founder and CIO John Prince, is named a 40 under 40 honoree for South Florida Business Journal’s class of 2017.

The 40 Under 40 Award recognizes young professionals in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties for outstanding success and contributions to their community. Honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations and represent the region’s most entrepreneurial and influential young leaders under 40 who have made a significant impact in their field of expertise, their community, and their companies.

The honorees were celebrated on Friday, Aug. 4 at a luncheon at Jungle Island in Miami. The event's corporate sponsors were Florida International University Business School, Grove Bank & Trust and GCI Worldwide Corp.

“I really appreciate the recognition from the South Florida Business Journal and being a part of the 40 under 40 list that includes such talented individuals and business professionals,” says John Prince, Co-founder ad CIO of HotelPlanner. “It’s very rewarding to see a quality publication take the time to recognize leaders that put so much into their craft that are building the future of South Florida businesses.”

HotelPlanner.com anticipates a growth in revenue by 40% by end of year and have greatly expanding their technology/service offerings in sourcing individual hotel reservations, group accommodations, and extended stays through a single easy to use booking platform.

About HotelPlanner.com:

HotelPlanner.com is the leading provider of online services in the global group hotel marketplace. Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner.com is on track to produce nearly 1 million group leads this year, and is providing group hotel booking services to over 3,000 groups per day. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide, making it easier and faster to book hotels for any corporate and leisure event. With its new eRFP group booking system, “Book-in-Block” and licensing technologies, HotelPlanner.com continues to advance the group booking process online for direct clients, market leading affiliates and hotel partners worldwide.

The company owns and operates Meetings.com, a premier site that provides information, planning and booking services for meetings and hotel stays for corporations, associations and business-to-business enterprises. By combining advanced technology with a highly experienced staff of professional meeting planners and travel specialists, Meetings.com quickly finds clients the perfect space at the best price for meetings large and small.

Customers can visit HotelPlanner.com online at http://www.hotelplanner.com, or on its mobile app, which provides users with the lowest, real-time hotel rates and availability, detailed hotel information and an easy booking tool right from the palm of their hand. They can also follow HotelPlanner.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google+, YouTube and its Everything’s Better Together blog.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Tim Hentschel and CIO John Prince, the company provides 24/7 customer service and has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.

HotelPlanner.com is proud to provide hotel reservation services to valued clients within the sports team and university, corporate, and government organizations. The company’s Pro Sports Team clients most notably include Matchroom Sport, Washington Redskins, Professional Bowlers Association, European Professional Golfers (EuroPro), Super League (Rugby), AFC Wimbledon, Euroleague Basketball, Millwall F.C., and Swansea FC. In terms of college travel, Universities such as Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Saint Mary’s College, Bradley University, University of Reno-Nevada, University of Illinois-Chicago, Northeastern University, Cal Poly, and California State University Northridge use HotelPlanner to negotiate their group travel and recruiting stays. Corporations such as CROMPCO, Jackson Motor Sports, National Grid, Chicago Bridge & Iron, Publix, Servpro and Government clients such as the State of Louisiana, State of Arizona, Government Services Agency, and US Communities also utilize HotelPlanner.com as their hotel procurement provider to negotiate hotel rates, book hotel reservations and provide excellent service year-round.