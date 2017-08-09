New York-Based Wellthie Names a New Chief Technology Officer

"I’m thrilled to join an exceptional team with deep insurance expertise and focus on expanding the leading product Wellthie offers to brokers and insurance carriers," said Keise.

Wellthie – an insurance technology company offering leading broker and comparison shopping tools that simplify insurance distribution and optimize choices for small businesses and individuals – has hired D. Orlando Keise to serve as its Chief Technology Officer. Effective immediately, Keise will lead Wellthie’s technology and product teams, building upon the innovation Wellthie brings to the medical and ancillary insurance distribution market.

Keise joins Wellthie with 15+ years leading technology teams in the highly competitive fintech industry, bringing the lessons he learned in fintech to the insurtech space. Most recently, Keise was responsible for marketing technology at LearnVest and Northwestern Mutual. Keise brings to Wellthie a deep background in building products with creative technology solutions, from new marketing experimentation platforms to trading systems with billions of dollars in transaction volume and vast amounts of data. Keise also has prior experience aligning product design, end user experience, data analytics, and engineering.



“During our stage of rapid growth, we are excited to have such a seasoned technology leader as D. Orlando as our new CTO,” said Sally Poblete, Founder and CEO, Wellthie. “We are laser focused on bringing transformative technology solutions that simplify the outdated and cumbersome processes in insurance distribution while offering scalable and high performing solutions to our customers and partners. D. Orlando has the unique combination of experience driving innovation and deep expertise building and integrating complex systems.”

“Wellthie has been recognized in the industry for developing technology-forward solutions in a gigantic industry ripe for change,” said Keise. “So much exciting work lies ahead in Wellthie’s mission to simplify insurance distribution given the vast opportunity. I’m thrilled to join an exceptional team with deep insurance expertise and focus on expanding the leading product Wellthie offers to brokers and insurance carriers.”

The addition of Keise’s expertise and leadership comes at a pivotal time for Wellthie, as the company prepares to release its most comprehensive product yet: Wellthie Small Group. The first-of-its-kind marketplace and sales optimization platform transforms the way brokers quote, guide, and enroll small business customers in the insurance that best serves their needs and budget. Leveraging advanced algorithms and an intuitive user experience, the platform offers expanded product offerings from leading insurance carriers, and shortens the sales cycle so forward-thinking brokers and carriers can maximize their sales opportunity across multiple insurance lines.

About Wellthie

Wellthie is a leading provider of next-generation technology solutions to help insurance carriers and brokers thrive in the retail age. The company’s cloud-based e-commerce platform modernizes the way brokers sell insurance to small businesses and individuals.