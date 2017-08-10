Tropical cities such as Singapore have need of air-conditioning systems due to the hot temperatures experienced every day. For years, Cool Earth Singapore has serviced clients in both residential areas and in the big commercial structures in the city.

Broken air-conditioners are a frequent problem for residents and business owners in the city. Although there are many aircon servicing companies not all deliver a complete set of services. Cool Earth sends their technicians anywhere in Singapore to perform aircon services such as inspection, troubleshooting & repair, installation, and cleaning.

The company guarantees quality services delivered for every job they are hired for. People can check the operation of their AC after the work is done and if the unit doesn’t work properly within 90 days, Cool Earth will send back their technicians to fix it, for free.

Aside from their long warranty, they also have some of the lowest rates among aircon service companies in Singapore. Clients can call them and avail of their low rates for one-time servicing and chemical wash as well as their affordable annual maintenance service package.

The annual maintenance will set a schedule for regular visits from Cool Earth’s best technicians. Their rates vary as the unit has more fan coil units and gets bigger. They have the experience and skills to maintain any kind of unit.

The new Cool Earth website will also feature their blog (Article) page which contains articles that will serve as a resource for AC owners. Readers will be able to read professional advice, aircon service operations, useful tips, and many other topics.

Cool Earth has built a huge client base in Singapore from residential homeowners, business people, and larger companies. The company has enjoyed the good reputation that their clients has built for them from their reviews and the quality of service they’re able to deliver.