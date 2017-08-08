VersionOne Opens 12th Annual State of Agile™ Survey

VersionOne, the leader in unified Agile and DevOps software solutions today announced that its 12th annual State of Agile survey is open and ready to record responses. The survey is the largest and longest-running agile survey in the world.

“The annual State of Agile survey is part of our ongoing commitment to serving the global agile community,” said VersionOne CEO and Co-founder Robert Holler. “We encourage agile practitioners to take the survey and share their opinions on a wide range of topics including the benefits of agile, advice for scaling enterprise agility, and lessons learned to ensure agile transformation success.

We encourage individuals to share their perspectives and experiences with agile. The data we gather provide insight about the adoption of agile; what new practices are emerging; and how the culture of agile is changing.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is open until December, 2017. The full report will be available in early 2018. To participate the 12th annual survey and download the 11th annual State of Agile report, visit http://www.stateofagile.com.

