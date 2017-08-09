“Belatrix has a long history of working with companies in the Valley, helping some of the best high-tech companies in the world create software products that their customers love.

Belatrix Software, a leading software development company, has announced it has opened a new office strategically located in Silicon Valley. The office will be Belatrix’s new US headquarters.

Belatrix’s reputation for innovation, and focus on helping organizations create world-class software products, means it already works with numerous high-tech companies in the Bay Area. Opening the office means Belatrix will be even better positioned to partner closely with companies, while also increasing its hiring of highly-qualified software engineers from the diverse talent pool that makes Silicon Valley so unique.

Belatrix’s growth, averaging over 35% each year over the past 5 years, has meant it has needed to open a series of new offices and locations. Most recently it has expanded its presence in Lima, Peru, and opened a new office in Bogota, Colombia. Over the next 4-5 years Belatrix aims to significantly increase its “onshore” US-based presence, by hiring local talent in its key target market of the US.

Belatrix’s Director of Technical Consulting, Pablo Lecea, and Silvana Gaia, Technical Consultant, will be leading the office. They are experts in helping organizations bridge the gap between their commercial/strategic objectives and the technology that can help them achieve this. Pablo Lecea brings extensive commercial and managerial experience, along with the background of being the former CIO of two companies in Latin America. Silvana Gaia meanwhile was one of the first employees of Belatrix, starting life as a developer, and working her way through the organization to become a key member of the sales and technical consulting team. This combination of skills means they are well-positioned to help guide executives through the business and technical decisions they need to make during this time of digital change and disruption.

Alex Robbio, President and Co-Founder of Belatrix, commented that “Belatrix has a long history of working with companies in the Valley, helping some of the best high-tech companies in the world create software products that their customers love. Opening this office and hiring more local individuals, means we’ll be even better positioned to support our clients with their digital innovation agendas”.

Belatrix’s office can be found at 234 Marshall Street, Redwood City.

About Belatrix Software:

Belatrix Software helps companies thrive in the digital world. Organizations partner with Belatrix to turn ideas into high quality, innovative software based on highly-tuned Agile development processes. Customers use Belatrix’s digital transformation services to create best-in-class software products, lower time to market, and gain competitive edge. Belatrix’s dedicated labs, focusing on UX, continuous delivery, mobile, DevOps, and QA automation, help organizations become digital leaders.

Belatrix's clients include both established Fortune level and emerging, venture backed firms. Some of the firm's clients include Disney, Adobe, AOL, PwC, Fluor, and Shutterfly. Belatrix is a South American company with offices in Florida, New York, San Francisco, Mendoza, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Lima. For more information, visit http://www.belatrixsf.com.