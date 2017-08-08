ThinkHub

T1V announces it’s latest software release for ThinkHub BYOD collaboration software. The 4.1 software package includes AirConnect View, which allows users to view the digital Canvas on their Mac, Windows, or Android device via the AirConnect app. This feature is particularly useful for remote participants who can connect to and participate in meetings from any network in the world.

Also included in the ThinkHub 4.1 upgrade package is native Skype for Business and WebEx videoconferencing capabilities. These software-based videoconferencing solutions are now natively integrated in ThinkHub, accessible through ThinkHub’s main navigation. Users may join an existing call, or create a new one entirely. Participants will be able to view the ThinkHub Canvas, while in-room ThinkHub users will see the remote participants’ screen and/or camera feed. A one-time setup fee applies for native videoconferencing integration.

ThinkHub now features Stylus Mode, which immediately distinguishes between finger and stylus touch events. With their finger, ThinkHub users can move objects around the Canvas. With a stylus, ThinkHub users can write and annotate on the Canvas. Because ThinkHub now recognizes these two different touch behaviors, users can more quickly operate between these two actions. What’s more, Stylus Mode also enables the user to erase annotations by creating a fist with their hand, and moving the backside of their fist in circular motion to erase writing on the interactive Canvas. A touch screen eraser can also be used to erase annotations. This feature can be toggled on/off in the ThinkHub Menu.

TouchControl, which allows you to control your connected Mac and Windows laptop from the ThinkHub Canvas, was previously only available via the T1V AirConnect app. Now, TouchControl is available as a hardline input connected directly to your ThinkHub device. Additional fees apply, please contact your T1V Representative for pricing.

ThinkHub 4.1 also features several updates to Canvas interactivity, including cropping, grid lines, and themes. Images, Sketches, and Notes can all be cropped, so users can zoom and crop content to focus on particular areas of interest. ThinkHub now provides the option to toggle grid lines on or off in the ThinkHub Menu. And ThinkHub has an all new assortment of Canvas themes to choose from - also accessible in the ThinkHub Menu.

ThinkHub 4.1 features are available today. Software updates are included for all ThinkHub customers. To upgrade your ThinkHub software, contact T1V Support at support(at)t1v.com to push these new features to your ThinkHub device.

