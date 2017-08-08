Itslearning proved to be the unmatched choice to aid our pre-kindergarten through grade 5 students in personalizing their learning experiences everyday. We piloted several other programs but found itslearning to serve all our users.

Itslearning, the developers of the highly acclaimed single end-to-end teaching and learning platform, today announced that Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD) has chosen itslearning at its new Learning Management System (LMS) after searching for a partner who could serve their needs in supporting its commitment to personalized learning.

“Itslearning proved to be the unmatched choice to aid our pre-kindergarten through grade 5 students in personalizing their learning experiences everyday,” said Dr. Lisa Garcia, superintendent of PI-ISD. “We piloted several other programs but found itslearning to serve all our users: it’s easy for students to navigate, it gives teachers the opportunity for real-time interaction with their students, and it offers parents the chance to log in from home and assist their students.”

Designed specifically for the K-12 market, itslearning helps improve education in and out of the classroom. Its intuitive LMS features –– including curriculum management, communication, collaboration, and analytics reporting –– effectively connect teachers, parents, and students to create differentiated learning solutions for every student.

With the system’s new cloud integration, districts using G-suite by Google or Microsoft’s Office 365, will find it easier to synchronize their preferred cloud service with their itslearning accounts and all their favorite cloud apps without ever leaving the itslearning LMS. Additionally, the itslearning LMS assessment updates make it even easier for teachers to assess and grade their students. Those updates include a streamlined grading workflow and a new capacity for annotating student submissions online. Teachers now have the ability to easily see students’ assignment status, to search and share assessment activities, and to deliver tests and see grades on any device.

“When we started our LMS search we asked our teachers, ‘If you could have the perfect LMS what would it be?’ After our extended vetting process -- they chose itslearning.”

